Red Sox Rookie Connelly Early Impresses in Spring Training Debut (2026)

The Red Sox rookie, fueled by offseason gains, made a strong impression in his spring debut. But here's where it gets controversial: despite his impressive performance, he might still find himself back in Triple-A to start the season. Here's why. When Connelly Early's first season as a big leaguer ended last October, the Red Sox advised him to get bigger and stronger. Five months later, he reported to camp with 15 pounds of added muscle and put those gains to good use in his first spring start, throwing two scoreless innings in Boston's 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Early's 94.8 mph fastball was a notable improvement from the 94 he averaged in 2025, and manager Alex Cora hopes this increased physicality will help him maintain velocity throughout the season. However, with veterans Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, and Payton Tolle competing for the last rotation spot, Early's path to the majors is uncertain. Even if he performs well in spring training, he might still find himself in Triple-A to start the season. Early understands that things can change in an instant, and he's ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way. The game between the Red Sox and the Rays remained scoreless until the ninth inning, when Mickey Gasper broke the ice with a two-out RBI triple. However, the Rays rallied in the bottom of the ninth with a single, a double, and a walk-off two-run single by Jonny DeLuca. While Early's performance was impressive, the Red Sox's offense struggled, and they ended up losing the game. Despite the loss, Early's performance was a bright spot for the team, and he's confident that he'll continue to improve as the season progresses. But will he make the major league roster? That's the question on everyone's mind, and it's one that will be answered in the coming weeks. So, what do you think? Will Early make the major league roster, or will he start the season in Triple-A? Share your thoughts in the comments below!