The Red Sox are counting on Roman Anthony to be their primary power acquisition, but the ZiPS projections are not encouraging. While the team has no clear alpha dog, Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, and Wilyer Abreu are each projected to hit 18 home runs. This is in stark contrast to the Yankees, who have seven players projected to hit at least 20 home runs. The Red Sox could have signed free agents like Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, and Eugenio Suarez to address this issue. However, the question remains: how much does this matter? Recent history suggests that having at least one player who can hit 30 or more home runs is crucial. The 2015 Kansas City Royals and three San Francisco Giants teams between 2010 and 2015 are the only exceptions to this rule. The Red Sox need either their pitching staff to resemble the early 2010s Giants or for someone like Wilyer Abreu or Trevor Story to step up and hit 30 bombs. However, one candidate truly has the upside to solve this problem: Roman Anthony. While the front office may not want to publicly put pressure on the 21-year-old, their roster building has implicitly done so. The weight of the world is now on Roman Anthony's shoulders, and the Red Sox need him to be a superstar. If he doesn't deliver, they don't have one in the lineup.
Red Sox Rely on Roman Anthony for Power Acquisition (2026)
References
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7011599/2026/01/30/sf-giants-harrison-bader-center-field-defense/
- https://news.sportslogos.net/2026/02/07/binghamton-rumble-ponies-to-play-as-southern-tier-scoop-scoundrels/uncategorized/
- https://southsideshowdown.com/soxfest-live-2026-what-can-fans-expect-this-weekend-in-chicago
- https://www.baltimorebaseball.com/sports/orioles-mlb/2026/02/09/questions-everywher-orioles-spring-training-opens-richdubroff/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=questions-everywher-orioles-spring-training-opens
- https://sports.mynorthwest.com/mlb/seattle-mariners/heres-the-mariners-who-are-playing-in-the-2026-wbc/1838160
- https://www.overthemonster.com/red-sox-analysis/96000/the-red-sox-are-relying-on-roman-anthony-to-be-their-primary-power-acquisition
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