Red Sox Reliever Garrett Whitlock 'Fired Up' to Join Team USA After Dominant Start to Spring (2026)

Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock is 'fired up' to join Team USA after a dominant start to spring training, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport. Whitlock's impressive performance has earned him a spot on the national team, an honor he shares with his father, a Vietnam War veteran. Whitlock's journey to the World Baseball Classic is a testament to his hard work and passion for baseball, as he prepares to represent his country on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray's debut with the Red Sox was shaky, walking the first batter and allowing two runs. However, Connelly Early's performance was solid, throwing 2 2/3 innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Jarren Duran's hot streak continued with two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first inning. The Red Sox's win against the Twins improves their record to 5-3 in the Grapefruit League, and they look forward to their next game against the Baltimore Orioles.