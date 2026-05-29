Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock is 'fired up' to join Team USA after a dominant start to spring training, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport. Whitlock's impressive performance has earned him a spot on the national team, an honor he shares with his father, a Vietnam War veteran. Whitlock's journey to the World Baseball Classic is a testament to his hard work and passion for baseball, as he prepares to represent his country on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray's debut with the Red Sox was shaky, walking the first batter and allowing two runs. However, Connelly Early's performance was solid, throwing 2 2/3 innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Jarren Duran's hot streak continued with two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first inning. The Red Sox's win against the Twins improves their record to 5-3 in the Grapefruit League, and they look forward to their next game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Red Sox Reliever Garrett Whitlock 'Fired Up' to Join Team USA After Dominant Start to Spring (2026)
References
- https://www.bostonherald.com/2026/02/28/red-sox-reliever-fired-up-to-join-team-usa-after-dominant-start-to-spring/
Top Articles
May 11, 2026: 4 Zodiac Signs Get a Powerful Message from the Universe
Felix Rosenqvist's Terrifying Crash: IndyCar Driver Goes Airborne at Indianapolis Grand Prix
Chicago Health Department's COVID Grant Controversy: Millions Left Unspent
Latest Posts
Mortal Kombat Studio Execs Had A Wild Casting Idea Involving Danny Glover
Tories' Future: James Cleverly's Take on the Local Elections
Recommended Articles
- Can you deduct home insurance as a business expense?
- How do I send a bank statement to someone?
- 2026 Ford Everest Review: Quick Drive | CarExpert
- Australia's Anti-Corruption Commission: Crisis and Reform
- Supreme Court of Canada: Aboriginal Title Case Appeal Denied
- Barons Stun Blue Wahoos with Anthony DePino's Walk-Off Home Run! | Minor League Baseball Highlights
- NBA Western Conference Finals: Wembanyama's Dominance Forces Game 7! Spurs vs Thunder Highlights
- Mom and Child on Bicycle Hit by Vehicle in Richmond Hill, Serious Injuries: YRP
- Florence Pugh's 'The Midnight Library' Snapped Up by Paramount for $36M
- Hampshire M3 and M27 Weekend Closures: May 29-31 Schedule
- Enfield Council Withdraws from Government's New Towns Programme
- Boards of Canada's Inferno: Unveiling the 13-Year Wait
- Maddox Jolie's Legal Battle: Dropping the Pitt Surname Amid Family Drama
- Australia's Green Revolution: How Renewables and EVs Are Cutting Emissions in 2026
- Bitcoin CME Gap: Is the Famous Trading Playbook Ending? | Crypto Market Analysis
- Kyle Shanahan Reveals 49ers' Surprising Travel Plans for Mexico Game vs. Australia | NFL 2026
- Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Lyrics Explained: The Hidden Double Meaning
- Anthropic's Claude Mythos: The Future of AI Cybersecurity
- Unveiling the Dual Meaning: Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Lyrics Decoded
- Florence Pugh's 'The Midnight Library' | Paramount Secures Rights in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
- Breaking News: Transport Ministry Secretary Resigns - What's Next for Sri Lanka's Transport Sector?
- SSL Launches the SSL 1: A Compact Two-Channel USB Audio Interface
- Dame Lynda Topp's Powerful Speech at Aotearoa Music Awards: A Call for Arts Support
- NYT Connections Hints & Answers May 29 - Solve Puzzle #1083 with Easy Tips!
- Florence Pugh's 'The Midnight Library' Acquired by Paramount for $36M - What to Expect!
- Maddox Jolie-Pitt Drops 'Pitt' Surname: What's Happening in the Jolie-Pitt Family Feud?
- Unsatisfactory Hygiene Rating for Runcorn's Morrisons Daily
- Drought Relief Efforts: Corpus Christi's Request for Reservoir Release Rule Change
- Secret Batman Lair Basement: Inside a £30M UK Mansion with a Hidden Staircase
- Nicola Sturgeon: 'Deceived and Betrayed' by Ex-Husband's Embezzlement
- Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' - New Era, New Sound, and 'Petal' Album Breakdown
- Jets Backup QB Battle: Zappe, Cook, or Klubnik? | NFL Offseason Analysis
- Florence Pugh's 'The Midnight Library' - A Paramount Fantasy Adventure | Book Adaptation
- The Commodores' Bold Move: Why They Withdrew from the Great American State Fair
- Sam Darnold's Career Transformation: Unlocking Success with a Mental Shift
- Sri Lanka Transport Ministry Secretary Steps Down: What's Next?
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Will the Pair Rebound After Dip to 114.00? Technical Analysis & Key Drivers
- Orioles Fan Snags Two Balls in Two Inning: A Lucky Night at Camden Yards
- Why The Commodores Pulled Out of the Great American State Fair: Politics, Music, and Unity
- NFL's Historic Move: Adjusting Roster Deadlines for the Australia Game
- Washington's Economic Future: Former Gov. Gregoire's Urgent Warning
- Mental Health Services in South Lake Tahoe: Barton Health Expands Access
- James Valentine Memorial: A Celebration of a Beloved Broadcaster
- Gripen Fighter Jet Deal: Sweden's Military Support to Ukraine | War Briefing
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Factors Influencing the Currency Pair
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Is a Bullish Breakout Imminent?
- Kathy Hochul's Savage Clapback at Don Jr. Over His Wedding Drama | Politics Gone Wild
- Gripen Fighter Jet Deal: Sweden's Military Support to Ukraine | War Briefing
- ASX 200 Rally: Qantas, Flight Centre Surge on Ceasefire Extension | May 29, 2026 Market Update
- Azzi Fudd's Historic Performance: 22 Points in First WNBA Start
- 49ers' International Adventures: Mexico vs. Australia - Which Trip is Tougher?
- Top New Infosec Products of May 2026: AI Security, Cloud Protection, & More!
- Prisoner Denied Egg Freezing: Legal Battle Over Reproductive Rights in Queensland
- Yankees' Bullpen Surpasses Expectations: Is Carlos LaGrange the Missing Piece?
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Is a Bullish Breakout Imminent?
- Christian McCaffrey's Workload Management: Practice vs. Game Day Strategies
- Australia's Anti-Corruption Commission: Crisis and Reform
- KPMG CEO Resigns: Whistleblower Allegations and the Impact on Corporate Culture
- Starlux Airlines Expands to Australia: New Flights, Better Deals, and Premium Service!
- Remembering James Valentine: A Tribute to the Iconic ABC Broadcaster
- 2026 Ford Everest Review: Quick Drive | CarExpert
- Central Iowa's Water Crisis: Demand Soars, Leading to Stage 2 Alert
- Green River's Nuclear Future: Small Modular Reactors to Boost Economy
- Salman Khan Mediates Don 3 Dispute: Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar's Creative Clash Resolved?
- Karan Johar's Digital Detox: Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan and More
- NZ vs Iran: Beyond the Football Field - World Cup Drama Unveiled
- Chinese Robotics Dominate Humanoids Summit Tokyo: Affordable, Cute, and Capable
- Air Travel Demand Drops 3.4% Due to Middle East War | IATA April 2026 Data
- AI Unveils the Brain's Waste Clearance System: Mapping Fluid Movement with MRI and AI
- The $4 Billion Dollar Question: Why Did Phil Gould Stay Silent?
- Drought Relief Efforts: Corpus Christi's Request for Reservoir Release Rule Change
- Bitcoin's CME Gap Strategy: A Game Changer?
- Meet the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion: Shrey Parikh's Journey to Victory
- Chinese Robotics Dominate at Humanoids Summit Tokyo
- NYT Connections Hints & Answers May 29 - Solve Puzzle #1083 with Easy Tips!
- Michael Dell's Business Booms Under Trump's Presidency
- Ukraine War Briefing: Sweden Donates 16 Gripen Fighter Jets to Ukraine, US Backs Air Defense
- NYT Connections May 29 Answers & Hints! Solve Puzzle #1083 with Easy Tips
- Blue Jays Place Lenyn Sosa on 10-Day IL: Charles McAdoo Called Up
- SSL Launches the SSL 1: A Compact Two-Channel USB Audio Interface
- Gripen Fighter Jet Deal: Sweden's Military Support to Ukraine | War Briefing
- Enfield Council Withdraws from Government's New Towns Programme
- Barons vs Blue Wahoos: DePino's Walk-Off Homer Seals the Win! | Southern League Baseball Highlights
- Yankees Bullpen, Lagrange, Catcher: Trade Deadline Season
- Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' Lyrics Explained: The Hidden Double Meaning
- Kyler Murray vs. JJ McCarthy: Vikings QB Room Dynamics Explained | NFL 2024 Analysis
- NL Cy Young Race: Unbelievable Depth and Talent!
- Tina Fey Sets the Record Straight on Timothée Chalamet's 'Manspreading' Incident
- Tina Fey Sets the Record Straight on Timothée Chalamet's 'Manspreading' Incident
- Australia's Green Revolution: How Renewables and EVs Are Cutting Emissions in 2026
- Breaking News: Transport Ministry Secretary Resigns - What's Next for Sri Lanka's Transport Sector?
- Karan Johar's Digital Detox: Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan and More
- Why The Commodores Pulled Out of the Great American State Fair: Politics, Music, and Unity
- Barton Health Expands Mental Health Services: Meet the New Team
- AUD/JPY: What's Next for the Pair as Inflation Data Weighs?
- Why The Commodores Pulled Out of the Great American State Fair: Politics, Music, and Unity
- Romanian Air Defense Intercepts Russian Drone After It Hits Apartment Building Near Ukraine Border
- OHA Board Rejects Proposal to Buy Hawaii TV Station
- Half-Price Public Transport: What You Need to Know About Victoria's New Fare System
- Carolina Hurricanes Free Agency Preview: Key Players to Re-Sign and Cap Space Management
- リクエスト002
- David ASMR
- Inam Mummad
- Irshad Alam
Article information
Author: Kelle Weber
Last Updated:
Views: 5576
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Kelle Weber
Birthday: 2000-08-05
Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988
Phone: +8215934114615
Job: Hospitality Director
Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball
Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.