Red Sox Reliever Garrett Whitlock 'Fired Up' to Join Team USA After Dominant Start to Spring (2026)

Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock is 'fired up' to join Team USA after a dominant start to spring training, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport. Whitlock's impressive performance has earned him a spot on the national team, an honor he shares with his father, a Vietnam War veteran. Whitlock's journey to the World Baseball Classic is a testament to his hard work and passion for baseball, as he prepares to represent his country on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray's debut with the Red Sox was shaky, walking the first batter and allowing two runs. However, Connelly Early's performance was solid, throwing 2 2/3 innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Jarren Duran's hot streak continued with two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first inning. The Red Sox's win against the Twins improves their record to 5-3 in the Grapefruit League, and they look forward to their next game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox Reliever Garrett Whitlock 'Fired Up' to Join Team USA After Dominant Start to Spring (2026)

References

Top Articles
May 11, 2026: 4 Zodiac Signs Get a Powerful Message from the Universe
Felix Rosenqvist's Terrifying Crash: IndyCar Driver Goes Airborne at Indianapolis Grand Prix
Chicago Health Department's COVID Grant Controversy: Millions Left Unspent
Latest Posts
Mortal Kombat Studio Execs Had A Wild Casting Idea Involving Danny Glover
Tories' Future: James Cleverly's Take on the Local Elections
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 5576

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.