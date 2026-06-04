Red Sox Prospect Jake Bennett: Unlocking the Secrets of His Dominant Changeup (2026)

Prepare to be amazed by a new Red Sox prospect who's unleashing a dizzying array of pitches, leaving hitters utterly baffled!

The Boston Red Sox have just welcomed a promising new arm to their ranks, and this lefty, Jake Bennett, isn't just throwing a few pitches – he's throwing the entire playbook at opposing batters. Imagine a pitcher who can unleash a six-pitch arsenal, featuring a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a deceptive changeup, a biting cutter, a sweeping slider, and a classic curveball. That's right, Bennett is equipped to handle virtually any situation on the mound.

This exciting acquisition came on December 15th, when the Red Sox traded pitching prospect Luis Perales to the Washington Nationals for the 25-year-old Bennett. A second-round pick by Washington in 2022 out of Oklahoma, Bennett unfortunately missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. But here's where his story gets inspiring: he made a remarkable comeback in 2025, posting an impressive 2.27 ERA across 19 appearances (18 starts) in Low-A, High-A, and Double-A. His performance in Double-A Harrisburg was particularly stellar, with a 2.56 ERA over his final 10 outings.

Standing at a towering 6-foot-6 and weighing 234 pounds, Bennett revealed that his changeup has been his secret weapon for as long as he can remember. Baseball America, which ranks him as Boston's No. 6 prospect, highlighted this very pitch: "Bennett’s carrying secondary pitch is his mid-80s changeup that fades to his arm side and flummoxes minor league righthanded batters, who hit .210 with no home runs against him in 2025." Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline give his changeup a grade of 60 (plus) on the highly respected 20-80 scouting scale, indicating it's a truly exceptional offering.

Bennett himself explained his confidence in the pitch: “I just feel like I tunnel it very well with my fastball. The pitch kind of comes natural to me. So I just have a lot of confidence in it. I can throw it in any count and to either side, right or left.” He can also dial up his fastball into the upper-90s, and he effectively mixes in his two-seam fastball and cutter to keep hitters guessing. Regarding his cutter, Bennett mentioned, “(The cutter is) not really like an out pitch, per se. Just something to add to the mix. Keep the hitters honest. Looking for a little bit of lift and trying to keep it around that zero line.”

The sweeper is a more recent addition to his repertoire, something he started developing mid-way through last season. And this is the part most people miss: Bennett is also planning to add a curveball to his arsenal, a move he's already discussed with the Red Sox player development team. This commitment to expanding his pitch mix is a testament to his dedication to improvement.

Bennett is expected to begin the 2026 season in the starting rotation for Double-A Portland. But what about the rest of the Red Sox' pitching depth? With 14 starting pitchers on their 40-man roster, there's a strong possibility some talented young starters might find themselves in the bullpen. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow hasn't made any final decisions yet, emphasizing that everyone will report to spring training camp fully stretched out, and decisions will be made based on need.

Looking at the potential Opening Day rotation for Worcester, we see names like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison, Tyler Uberstine, David Sandlin, and Shane Drohan. It's worth noting that Harrison, acquired in the Rafael Devers trade, still has two minor league options remaining, as do most of the others.

Latest Top 100 Lists Spark Excitement

The Red Sox organization is clearly loaded with talent, as evidenced by the recent inclusion of four Red Sox prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Payton Tolle (No. 19), Franklin Arias (No. 31), Connelly Early (No. 56), and Kyson Witherspoon (No. 84) all earned spots. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel also recognized Tolle (No. 22), Arias (No. 36), Early (No. 48), Witherspoon (No. 67), and Juan Valera (No. 90).

Kyson Witherspoon, Boston's first-round selection in 2025 from Oklahoma, has been working at Driveline Baseball this offseason and has added a sweeper. Driveline even posted a video showcasing how he learned a "mind-bending sweeper" in just 30 seconds!

Breslow's Big Additions: A Pattern of Power?

It's hard to ignore the imposing physical presence of the young pitchers Breslow has been acquiring and drafting. Take a look at some of the notable pitchers on the 40-man roster:

Johan Oviedo: 6-6 , 275 pounds

, Garrett Crochet: 6-6 , 245 pounds

, Jake Bennett: 6-6 , 234 pounds

, Payton Tolle: 6-6 , 250 pounds

, Ryan Watson: 6-5 , 225 pounds

, Tyler Samaniego: 6-4 , 205 pounds

, David Sandlin: 6-4 , 215 pounds

, Justin Slaten: 6-4, 222 pounds

But here's where it gets controversial: Is the Red Sox' strategy to acquire physically imposing pitchers a deliberate move to build a certain type of pitching staff, or is it simply a coincidence? Does size truly equate to dominance on the mound, or are we overlooking other crucial factors? What are your thoughts on this trend? Do you believe these "big guys" will lead the Red Sox to a championship, or is there a different approach needed? Share your opinions in the comments below!