Red Sox Outfield Options: Veteran Right-Handed Hitters on the Radar (2026)

The Red Sox's Offseason Pursuit: A Right-Handed Power Hitter

The Boston Red Sox, despite their offseason activity, are still on the hunt for a key addition to their lineup. With a specific focus on a right-handed hitter, the team aims to fill the void left by Alex Bregman's departure.

The Search for a Right-Handed Outfielder

According to MLB insiders, the Red Sox are eyeing a trio of veteran free agents to bolster their outfield. Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the club is considering adding a right-handed hitting outfielder, with names like Grichuk, Starling Marte, and Tommy Pham in the mix. These players bring solid numbers against left-handed pitching, with Grichuk and Marte leading the pack in recent seasons. The Red Sox's current outfield, dominated by left-handed hitters, makes this pursuit even more intriguing.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move?

As spring training approaches, the Red Sox could find themselves with an opportunity to sign one of these veteran outfielders on a bargain deal. With the players still unsigned, Boston might just land a valuable asset at a discounted price. It's a move that carries minimal risk but could significantly impact the team's performance.

Despite the Red Sox's active offseason, some fans and analysts might question the need for further roster improvements. After all, the team has already made several moves. However, the front office's continued pursuit of talent suggests they're not resting on their laurels. They're committed to making the roster as strong as possible.

The Red Sox's interest in a right-handed hitter goes beyond simply adding another bat. It's about strategic lineup construction and creating a balanced attack. With a predominantly left-handed hitting outfield, a right-handed power hitter could provide a crucial counterbalance, especially against left-handed pitching.

