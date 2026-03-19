Red Sox Opening Day: Can Kristian Campbell Find His Place? (2026)

The Boston Red Sox are facing a tricky decision regarding Kristian Campbell's role for the 2026 season. But here's the catch: his position on the Opening Day roster is far from certain.

The Red Sox organization believes Campbell's athleticism shines brightest in the outfield. However, the current roster construction presents a dilemma. With outfielders Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela already in the mix, playing time in the outfield is limited. And this is where it gets interesting...

One potential solution is for Campbell to step into Rob Refsnyder's former role. But would this move guarantee him sufficient playing time? Refsnyder, a right-handed hitter, signed with the Mariners and started games in the outfield and at DH against left-handed pitchers.

Campbell, at 23, is still honing his offensive and defensive skills. The Red Sox might prefer him to play regularly against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers at Triple-A Worcester, rather than settling for a reduced role in Boston.

The team envisions Campbell as an outfielder long-term due to his athletic prowess. His defense at second base last season was less than stellar, with -16 runs saved in 471 ⅔ innings. Yet, with a left-handed-leaning roster, Campbell's right-handed bat could be a valuable asset.

He could secure more playing time by embracing a super utility role, occasionally covering second base in addition to outfield and DH duties, similar to Refsnyder. However, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has hinted at rotating outfielders through the DH spot, potentially reducing Campbell's opportunities.

Manager Alex Cora also needs to find at-bats for Masataka Yoshida, who the Red Sox prefer to keep out of the outfield due to injury concerns.

When asked about Refsnyder's replacement, Breslow mentioned Nate Eaton, a right-handed hitter, as a candidate to face lefties. But he stopped short of naming a direct replacement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the team's outfield depth and defensive capabilities.

As the Red Sox continue their search for another infielder, emphasizing defense, Campbell's fate remains uncertain. For him to secure a super utility role, he must demonstrate improved defensive skills compared to his 2025 performance.