Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Announces Marcelo Mayer as Starting Second Baseman (2026)

The Boston Red Sox have made a strategic move by naming Marcelo Mayer as their starting second baseman for the 2026 MLB season. This decision, announced by manager Alex Cora, comes as no surprise, given the team's recent focus on bolstering their infield. Mayer, who joined the team via an offseason trade, will be joined by fellow newcomer Caleb Durbin at third base and Trevor Story at shortstop, forming a solid foundation for the Red Sox's infield. While Mayer's performance in 2025 was promising, with four home runs and a .228/.272/.402 slash line, his season was cut short due to a wrist injury after 44 games. The Red Sox's decision to 'push' Mayer, as Cora mentioned, suggests a belief in his potential and a desire to develop him further. This strategy is particularly intriguing given the team's recent history of trading for players like Willson Contreras, who are then integrated into key roles. The Red Sox's infield makeover is a significant development, especially with the addition of Mayer, who will be protected against left-handed batters. This move not only addresses a specific need but also adds depth and versatility to the team's lineup. The team's approach to player development and strategic acquisitions is a fascinating aspect of their strategy, and it will be interesting to see how Mayer's journey unfolds in the upcoming season.