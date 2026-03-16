Red Rooster's New Brand Campaign: Celebrating Australia's Suburban Heartland (2026)

Get ready for a heartwarming celebration of Australia's heartland! Red Rooster, the iconic chicken shop that started it all down under, is launching a brand-new campaign that will take you on a journey through the very essence of Australia's suburban life.

This campaign, masterfully crafted by Leo Australia, Red Rooster's long-term creative partner, is a true ode to authenticity. It's not about perfection; it's about embracing the real, the raw, and the relatable.

But here's where it gets controversial... In a world where many brands strive for an idealized image, Red Rooster dares to be different. Their new campaign showcases everyday Aussies in their natural habitats, capturing the essence of suburban life with a refreshing honesty.

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The campaign includes two captivating 30-second TVCs, supported by shorter iterations and a range of other media channels. From social media to digital platforms, outdoor advertising, and even in-store branding, Red Rooster is making its mark across every customer touchpoint.

And this is the part most people miss... Red Rooster's campaign isn't just about selling chicken; it's a love letter to the heartlands of Australia. It's about celebrating the people who make these places special and showcasing the authentic, lived-in experiences of everyday Aussies.

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Tommy Cehak, Executive Creative Director at Leo, shares his excitement: "It's incredible how the very people we envisioned when writing the scripts ended up in the ads. This campaign truly captures the imagination and soul of Australia's suburban heartland."

The campaign's soundtrack, "Matchday" by Western Sydney artists 3NDLES5 and Crazymike, adds to the energy and pride of Red Rooster's journey. Local rapper Zion Garcia's voiceover, along with appearances by NRL legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and former Red Rooster crew member Hady Saleh, further emphasize the brand's connection to its roots and its younger audience.

Cehak emphasizes, "Red Rooster isn't just another fast-food chain; it's Australia's first chicken shop, and this campaign reminds us of that heritage. The brand is proud of its identity, its customers, and its origins. It's a place for the hungry, the hardworking, and those with a soft spot for hot chips!"

With media support from Atomic 212°, the campaign extends beyond traditional marketing. Red Rooster's brand reinvention aims to enhance the full customer experience, from tone of voice and menu boards to uniforms and social strategy.

Bragg concludes, "In a fast-paced market, our focus is on our customers and long-term brand growth. This new brand story is just the beginning of an exciting journey."

So, what do you think? Is Red Rooster's campaign a refreshing take on authenticity, or does it miss the mark? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Red Rooster's New Brand Campaign: Celebrating Australia's Suburban Heartland (2026)

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