Red Light Cameras Returning to Tucson? Safety vs. Privacy Debate Reignites (2026)

The City of Tucson is considering bringing back red light cameras and photo radar, a controversial move that has sparked debate among residents and officials alike. This decision comes a decade after voters approved the removal of these technologies, citing concerns over privacy and potential misuse. Now, the city argues that the return of these cameras could significantly improve road safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

The proposal is part of a broader Safety Action Plan (SAP) aimed at addressing the alarming rise in traffic-related deaths and injuries. According to the city, the Broadway and Wilmot intersection is a prime example of a high-risk area, with a significant concentration of traffic deaths and serious injuries. The SAP aims to tackle these issues by implementing a range of measures, including the potential reintroduction of red light cameras and photo radar.

The statistics are concerning. From 2022 to 2024, the city witnessed a staggering 111% increase in traffic-related fatalities compared to the years 2013 to 2015, when photo enforcement was in place. This trend has raised red flags and prompted the city to reconsider its approach to traffic management.

One of the key arguments in favor of the cameras is the need for accountability. Todd Alan, a Tucson resident, believes that cameras can make a meaningful difference by reducing accidents and crime. He compares the situation to the NFL's instant replay system, suggesting that without cameras, there is a higher chance of errors and misunderstandings on the roads.

The city also highlights the efficiency of photo enforcement technology. From 2013 to 2015, 46,000 citations were issued annually, ensuring a constant presence of law enforcement. However, since the cameras' removal, the Tucson Police Department (TPD) has struggled to maintain the same level of enforcement, resulting in about 36,000 citations per year from 2022 to 2024.

The path to bringing back the cameras is not without obstacles. The state legislature is considering a ballot measure that could ban the use of traffic cameras altogether. If this measure passes, cities would need to have signed contracts by December 31, 2026, to continue using photo enforcement systems. Even then, local approval from voters in 2027 or 2028 would be required.

The decision to restore red light cameras and photo radar is a complex one, with valid arguments on both sides. While some residents and officials express concerns about privacy and potential misuse, others emphasize the potential benefits for road safety and accountability. The city's challenge is to navigate this debate and make an informed decision that best serves the interests of Tucson's residents and visitors.

As the discussion unfolds, it raises important questions about the balance between safety and privacy in urban environments. The outcome of this debate will significantly impact the future of traffic management in Tucson and could set a precedent for other cities facing similar challenges.