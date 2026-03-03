Red Hot Signings: Reds Add Garrett Hampson, Josh Staumont & Brandon Leibrandt to Minors Contracts (2026)

The Reds have made some intriguing moves, signing three talented players to minor league contracts. This news has sparked excitement and curiosity among baseball fans, especially with the potential impact these signings could have on the team's future.

First up, we have utilityman Garrett Hampson, who is no stranger to Cincinnati. Hampson's versatility is his greatest asset, having played at least eight games at every position except catcher. Despite a modest batting average, his ability to adapt and fill various roles makes him a valuable addition. However, with a crowded roster of multi-position players, Hampson faces a challenging task to secure a spot on the Reds' roster.

Next, we turn our attention to right-hander Josh Staumont, who is returning for his second season with the Reds. Staumont's journey has been filled with ups and downs, including a preseason injury that kept him out of action in 2025. Once a key reliever, his velocity and strikeout numbers have declined, and his health has been a concern. But here's where it gets controversial: with one option year remaining, the Reds are taking a calculated risk by bringing Staumont back. Will he be able to regain his form and contribute significantly?

And now, let's talk about left-hander Brandon Leibrandt, another former Red. Leibrandt's MLB experience is limited, but his recent performance in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) has caught the Reds' eye. With a solid ERA and impressive walk rate in the CPBL, Leibrandt is set to provide depth to the Triple-A rotation.

These signings raise some intriguing questions. Can Hampson's versatility overcome the competition for roster spots? Will Staumont's health and performance improve, or is this a risky move? And what impact will Leibrandt's CPBL success have on his MLB career?

These are the stories that make baseball so captivating. What do you think about these signings? Do you agree with the Reds' strategy? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!