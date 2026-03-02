Red Bull's RB22 Crash: Isack Hadjar's Unfortunate Incident (2026)

The Red Bull Formula 1 team is facing a tricky decision after a crash involving their new RB22 car. Isack Hadjar, the driver, spun into the wall at Barcelona's final corner in wet conditions, damaging the car and ending his day. But here's the catch: it's unclear if it was a driver error or a car issue. This leaves the team in a bind, as they now have to decide whether to continue testing or not.

The team's morning session with Max Verstappen was cut short by rain, but they still gained valuable insights. However, the crash has thrown a spanner in the works. Team principal Laurent Mekies acknowledged the challenge, stating that while they learned a lot in the wet conditions, the crash was unfortunate. He emphasized the importance of ensuring Hadjar's well-being and repairing the car, but also noted the need to carefully plan their next steps.

Mekies praised the team's progress in the 2026 pre-season, especially considering the task of integrating their new Red Bull Powertrains power units. He highlighted the significance of their first run with the new power unit, made possible by the hard work of the Milton Keynes squad. Despite the crash, the team remains focused on their long-term goals, with Mekies expressing pride in their achievements so far.

But here's where it gets controversial: was the crash a result of driver error or a car malfunction? Could this incident have been avoided? The team is now faced with a crucial decision, and the outcome could impact their performance in the upcoming season. What do you think the team should do next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!