Red Bull's New Era: Christian Horner's Legacy and the Ford Engine Partnership (2026)

Red Bull's engine revolution is upon us, and the praise is already rolling in! Oliver Mintzlaff, the Red Bull boss, is giving Christian Horner a huge shout-out for assembling the dream team at Red Bull Powertrains. This is a pivotal moment as Red Bull gears up to unveil the livery of their new RB22 car, driven by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, for the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull is stepping into a new era, competing with its own engines for the first time in 2026, in collaboration with Ford. Horner, the mastermind behind Red Bull's six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles, played a crucial role in this transition.

But here's where it gets controversial... Horner's departure from Red Bull after over two decades has left many wondering about the future.

As the teams prepare for the 2026 season launch in Detroit, Mintzlaff acknowledges Horner's role in building Red Bull Powertrains. Mintzlaff shared his thoughts on the journey, recalling founder Dietrich Mateschitz's vision to build their own engine, and the financial implications that followed. He credits Horner for finding the right people to make this dream a reality.

Mintzlaff's vision includes two young drivers in the talent team and Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen, a testament to Red Bull's commitment to nurturing talent.

RBPT-Ford will join Audi as new engine manufacturers on the F1 2026 grid, while Honda returns with Aston Martin.

Horner himself has called the engine division the biggest challenge Red Bull has undertaken. Mintzlaff, however, is optimistic. When asked about potential struggles in 2026, he remains confident, highlighting the talented individuals working on both the engine and chassis. He emphasizes the positive atmosphere at Red Bull, attracting top talent.

