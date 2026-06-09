Red Bull F1 Team Shakeup: Internal Promotions & Verstappen's Future? (2026)

Red Bull's recent reshuffle of its Formula 1 car design department is more than just a simple internal promotion. It's a strategic move that reflects the team's current challenges and aspirations for the future. With a string of high-profile engineering exits, including the departure of Max Verstappen's engineer to McLaren, Red Bull is now focusing on internal talent to bolster its technical leadership. This move is particularly interesting given the team's recent struggles, including an underwhelming start to the new car design era and a sixth-place finish in the constructors' standings. What makes this reshuffle particularly noteworthy is the promotion of Ben Waterhouse, Red Bull's former head of performance engineering, to a new expanded leadership role as chief performance and design engineer. This move not only strengthens the team's technical leadership but also signals a shift towards a more holistic approach to car design and performance. The article delves into the implications of this move, exploring how it might impact Red Bull's future in Formula 1, particularly in light of Verstappen's recent comments about his dissatisfaction with the new engine rules and the high number of senior staff leaving the team. It also examines the team's history of promoting talent from its junior team and the potential impact of this move on the team's overall performance and driver-friendliness of its cars. The analysis concludes by questioning whether this move will be enough to convince Verstappen to stay beyond this year, and explores the broader implications of the team's strategy for the future of Formula 1.