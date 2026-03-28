Rectal Cancer Rising in the US: What You Need to Know (2026)

The alarming rise of rectal cancer among younger adults in the U.S. is a growing concern, prompting a reevaluation of colorectal cancer screening and prevention strategies. According to a recent report from the American Cancer Society, the surge in rectal cancer rates is driving an increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in individuals under 65, with nearly half (45%) of new diagnoses occurring in this age group, up from 27% in 1995. This shift is particularly concerning as colorectal cancer rates are declining in those 65 and older. The report also highlights that rectal cancers are now responsible for nearly one-third of all colorectal cancer diagnoses, up from 27% in the mid-2000s, and are rising in all adults, with a 1% annual increase in diagnoses between 2018 and 2022 across all age groups. Researchers are perplexed by the increasing prevalence of this cancer type, with Dr. Arif Kamal noting that it's a recent phenomenon. The symptoms of rectal cancer, such as bright red blood on toilet paper or an urgent need to use the bathroom, are often more dramatic compared to colon cancer symptoms, which can be vague and include fatigue, abdominal pain, bloating, and unexplained weight loss. The report also emphasizes the importance of early symptom reporting and screening, especially for those under 45, as only a third of people in this age group are currently getting screened, and three-quarters of colorectal cancers in those under 50 are diagnosed at an advanced stage. The American Cancer Society recommends dietary changes, such as increasing fiber, vegetables, fruit, and whole grains and reducing processed meats, to lower the risk of colorectal cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in people under 50, with an estimated 158,850 new cases and 55,230 deaths in 2026. The growing trend of younger adults developing colorectal cancer is prompting doctors to advocate for earlier education and screening, as well as faster access to treatment for those under 45 with symptoms.