Record-Breaking Halibut Catch: Unveiling the Secrets of Atlantic Halibut (2026)

Imagine hauling in a fish so massive it outweighs most grown adults—a staggering 244-pound Atlantic halibut, caught not for glory, but in the name of science. This isn’t your average fishing tale. Quebec ice fisherman Alain Hamel spent two and a half grueling hours battling this record-breaking catch in the Saguenay Fjord, a feat that left him joking about needing physical therapy afterward. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Atlantic halibut fishing is illegal in the fjord, this catch was part of a scientific project aimed at studying the species—a project that rewards participants with a feast of the very fish they help research. And this is the part most people miss: the fish’s bones reveal migration patterns, offering invaluable insights into this elusive species.

Measuring a whopping two meters long, this halibut dwarfed its human captors and shattered the previous record of 194 pounds set just last year. Marc-André Galbrand, president of the Comité de bassin de la Baie des Ha! Ha! (CBBH), described the catch as a testament to both patience and physical endurance. “It’s extreme fishing,” he said, highlighting the challenges of reeling in such a powerful creature from depths ranging between 120 to 180 meters. The halibut’s sharp teeth and sheer strength make it a formidable opponent, turning each catch into a tug-of-war until the fish is exhausted.

Working alongside the Fjord Museum, the project allows fishermen to catch, tag, and bring the halibut to the museum for analysis. The fish’s head and stomach are removed for scientific study, while the remaining meat is shared among the team—a delicious reward for their efforts. Galbrand estimates this week’s catch will yield about 170 pounds of “very delicious fish.”

But the project isn’t without its limits. Just hours after Hamel’s record-breaking catch, scientific fishing for Atlantic halibut in the fjord was suspended to avoid exceeding the quota of 35 fish. With 27 already caught, the CBBH is considering a lottery system for the remaining eight permits, sparking debate among anglers. Is this the fairest way to distribute such a rare opportunity?

Another fisherman, Jérôme Rousseau, celebrated his own triumph this season, landing a large halibut after four years and over 1,200 hours in the scientific program. For him, it’s a trophy of dedication and teamwork. “We’re starting to look at recipes,” he said, emphasizing the communal spirit of the endeavor.

This blend of science, sport, and sustainability raises thought-provoking questions: Can such projects strike a balance between research and conservation? And should fishermen be rewarded with the very resource they’re helping to study? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one catch that’s sure to spark debate.