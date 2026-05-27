Record-Breaking Flight Cancellations: Winter Storm Fern Paralyzes US Air Travel (2026)

Winter Storm Fern's Impact: Record-Breaking Flight Cancellations and Travel Disruptions

Winter Storm Fern has unleashed its icy grip across North America, from New Mexico to Maine, causing a record-breaking wave of flight cancellations. As of Sunday afternoon, a staggering 11,016 flights were canceled in the United States, according to FlightAware data, surpassing the pandemic-era highs. The storm's impact has been particularly severe, with a significant rise in cancellations from 690 on Friday to 4,104 on Saturday.

The storm's eastward journey is expected to continue until Monday, with a projected 2,465 cancellations already scheduled for the following day. Boston Logan International Airport and the New York City region's three major airports are braced for the brunt of these disruptions. Even after the storm subsides, frigid temperatures and icy conditions will persist, with New York City's mayor warning of the coldest period in eight years.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports widespread airport closures and ground delays across the country. Regional and international airports in several states, including Mississippi, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York, Tennessee, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, South Carolina, and Virginia, have been affected. New York City's LaGuardia Airport is among those closed, while Austin-Bergstrom and Dallas Fort Worth Airports in Texas face ground delays exceeding two hours.

The storm's impact extends to major airports like Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, where limited sky train operations and over 10% of cancellations are reported. Georgia's power outages, affecting 80,000 households, further highlight the storm's severity. Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and New Jersey's transit systems have also been forced to suspend services.

American Airlines has borne the brunt of the storm, with 50% of its flights canceled and 17% delayed. Delta Air Lines follows closely behind, with 1,449 cancellations and 451 delays. The storm's impact on air travel has been unprecedented, causing significant disruptions and highlighting the challenges faced by the aviation industry during extreme weather events.