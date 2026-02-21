Scientists are astounded by the discovery of an asteroid that spins faster than any known before. Named 2025 MN45, this record-breaking asteroid completes a full rotation in just 112 seconds, defying the typical slower spin rates of larger asteroids. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which made the discovery, is set to revolutionize our understanding of space objects. The rapid spin of 2025 MN45 suggests it's composed of solid rock, challenging the traditional view of asteroids as 'rubble piles'. This finding raises intriguing questions about the composition and history of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. As the observatory continues its operations, it's expected to uncover more such objects, potentially reshaping our understanding of the solar system's past.
Record-Breaking Asteroid Spin: Unlocking Secrets of Solar System History (2026)
References
- https://dailygalaxy.com/2026/02/asteroid-spins-at-record-breaking-speed/
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3012eppz8go
- https://www.miragenews.com/trio-of-space-projects-to-validate-new-tech-1612023/
- https://www.9news.com.au/national/elon-musk-starlink-space-junk-spotted-in-victorian-sky/0b4a17c0-3ff5-435b-9dbb-835bfab6a478
- https://hbr.org/2026/03/the-founder-of-rocket-lab-on-competing-with-billionaires-to-lead-in-space
- https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/india-gains-in-orbit-spying-capability-can-now-snoop-on-enemy-satellites-ahmedabad-based-azista-industries-private-limited-earth-observation-satellite-10967486
