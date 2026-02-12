Record-Breaking Asteroid Discovered! Rubin Observatory Finds Fastest-Spinning Rock in Space (2026)

Imagine a cosmic dance so fast it defies belief—an asteroid spinning at mind-boggling speeds, challenging everything we thought we knew about these ancient space rocks. This is exactly what the NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory has uncovered, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg. During its First Look event in June 2025, Rubin Observatory revealed it had spotted thousands of asteroids in our Solar System, with nearly 1,900 being entirely new discoveries. Among these, 19 are super-fast and ultra-fast rotators, including one that’s the fastest-spinning asteroid larger than 500 meters (0.3 miles) ever recorded. But here’s where it gets controversial: how can such a massive object spin so quickly without tearing itself apart? And this is the part most people miss—these spin rates aren’t just random; they hold secrets about the asteroid’s formation, composition, and even its violent past.

Led by Sarah Greenstreet, an NSF NOIRLab assistant astronomer, the team published their findings in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and presented them at the 247th meeting of the American Astronomical Society. Rubin Observatory, a collaboration between NSF NOIRLab and DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the Universe. “Rubin will find things that no one even knew to look for,” says Luca Rizzi, an NSF program director. And with its Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) set to begin soon, this is just the beginning.

The LSST will scan the Southern Hemisphere night sky for ten years, creating an ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition time-lapse of the Universe. The study in question used data from Rubin’s early commissioning phase, collected over seven nights in April/May 2025, marking the first peer-reviewed paper using data from the LSST Camera—the largest digital camera in the world. “The discoveries are a direct result of Rubin’s unique capabilities,” said Regina Rameika, DOE Associate Director for High Energy Physics.

Aaron Roodman, Deputy Head of LSST, highlights Rubin’s speed: “It can take an image every 40 seconds, allowing us to find thousands of new asteroids in a short time.” But what’s truly fascinating is the physics behind these fast-spinning asteroids. Most asteroids are ‘rubble piles,’ held together by gravity, but fast rotators must have extraordinary internal strength to avoid fragmentation. For instance, the fastest-spinning asteroid identified, 2025 MN45, completes a full rotation every 1.88 minutes and is 710 meters in diameter. “It must be made of material with very high strength, similar to solid rock,” explains Greenstreet, which challenges our understanding of asteroid composition.

Here’s the kicker: most fast-rotating asteroids are near-Earth objects, but Rubin has found them in the main asteroid belt—a region harder to observe due to distance. This achievement is thanks to Rubin’s immense light-collecting power and precision. Other notable discoveries include 2025 MJ71, 2025 MK41, and 2025 MV71, all spinning at astonishing speeds.

As Rubin prepares for its 10-year LSST survey, scientists expect to uncover more of these cosmic speedsters, gradually revealing their secrets. But this raises a thought-provoking question: what does this tell us about the early Solar System and the collisions that shaped these objects? Could these fast rotators be fragments of larger, long-destroyed bodies?

What do you think? Are these discoveries reshaping our understanding of asteroids, or is there more to the story? Let’s discuss in the comments!

