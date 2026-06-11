Recession Fears: What the Construction Industry Decline Means for the UK (2026)

The construction industry is facing a challenging period, with recession fears looming large as the sector grapples with a multitude of challenges. The Construction Products Association (CPA) has issued a stark warning, predicting a tough 12-18 months ahead. Oil and industrial energy price spikes have already triggered double-digit product inflation, prompting clients to delay projects, and the situation is only expected to worsen.

The CPA's winter outlook has taken a sharp turn for the worse, with risks now heavily skewed to the downside due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Private housing is set to bear the brunt of this turmoil, with output forecast to plunge 7% this year. Higher mortgage rates, waning buyer confidence, and deteriorating site viability are stifling new starts, while the housing repair, maintenance, and improvement market is also expected to contract sharply by 8% as households curb discretionary spending.

However, there are pockets of resilience. Infrastructure is still projected to grow by 3.2% in 2026, underpinned by long-term energy and water programs. Yet, even this sector is not immune to cost pressures, as rail and roads pipelines are showing signs of strain.

Rebecca Larkin at the CPA highlights the direct impact of double-digit construction product price inflation and the indirect effects on confidence and spending or investment. The damage, she warns, is already baked in after months of volatile energy and materials pricing, and the outlook now hinges on the duration and intensity of the Gulf conflict.

The CPA has modeled two contrasting scenarios, a worse-case and a better-case, amid the ongoing uncertainty in the Gulf. In the downside scenario, the UK tips into recession, with interest rate hikes, rising unemployment, and falling house prices. This would precipitate a 4.7% collapse in construction output in 2026, with private housing down 10% and commercial work sliding 6% as developers shelve projects.

Conversely, a more stable outcome, characterized by limited rate rises and government stimulus, would result in output holding flat in 2026 before recovering. This highlights the critical role of policy interventions and economic stability in mitigating the impact of the current crisis on the construction sector.

In conclusion, the construction industry is facing a turbulent period, with recession fears looming large. The CPA's warnings serve as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead, and the need for proactive measures to support the sector's resilience and recovery.