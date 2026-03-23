Reanimal: A Haunting Puzzle Adventure - IGN Review (2026)

Reanimal Review - IGN

"Hell is not other people. Hell is yourself." - Ludwig Wittgenstein

The story begins with a group of children peering into a hole. A hooded boy, with a hangman's noose around his neck, pilots a boat adrift at sea. His origins and destination remain unknown, but he is guided by red lights and buoys. The vast ocean and small boat create a sense of solitude. At the fourth buoy, a girl joins him, and their relationship unfolds through subtle interactions. The boy and girl are siblings, but this is revealed through their actions rather than explicit dialogue.

Together, they navigate treacherous environments, from jagged cliffs to barren forests, and eventually reach an industrial building. The game's narrative is revealed slowly, leaving players to piece together the story. They encounter another child, who warns them of the dangers ahead, but they persist. The girl's actions and the boy's responses hint at their shared goal of saving their friends.

Reanimal can be played solo, but the co-op mode adds depth. Players must work together, lifting heavy objects, navigating obstacles, and solving puzzles. The game's simplicity and elegance lie in its childlike perspective, where basic actions like walking, running, and jumping become challenging. The boy and girl have distinct abilities, and players must decide who performs certain tasks based on their needs.

The game's atmosphere and storytelling are its strengths. It presents a horror-filled world where the scariest elements are often the characters' actions towards each other. The story unfolds as players explore, uncovering the truth behind the boy and girl's journey. The game rewards exploration, offering new masks and collectibles, but it never feels forced.

Reanimal is a horror puzzle platformer with a unique narrative. It challenges players to piece together the story and work together to overcome obstacles. The game's atmosphere, art, and sense of place create a compelling experience, and the co-op mode adds a layer of depth and enjoyment. The author concludes by praising the game's storytelling and the satisfaction of exploring a world filled with mystery and intrigue.