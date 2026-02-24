Realme P4 Power Camera Review: Is it Worth the Compromise? (2026)

Realme P4 Power: A Powerful Battery, But Camera Could Be Better

The Realme P4 Power is a smartphone that prioritizes battery life, but is it a compromise for camera enthusiasts? GSMArena's review on February 13, 2026, reveals a mixed bag. With a rating of 4.0, the P4 Power has a decent camera setup, but it's not without its shortcomings.

The device seems to feature a slightly downgraded version of its predecessor's camera, with a dual rear setup and a basic front camera. The main camera boasts a Sony sensor, similar to the OppoReno15, but with a smaller size, which may disappoint some. The ultrawide camera, an 8MP unit, is a standard offering, but the lack of autofocus is noticeable.

Here's the twist: While many competitors offer a telephoto camera, the P4 Power stands out with a massive 10,001mAh battery. A bold choice, but is it worth sacrificing camera features?

Camera Specifications:

- Wide (main): 50MP Sony IMX 882 with impressive low-light capabilities and OIS.

- Ultrawide: 8MP, providing decent dynamic range and colors, but lacking sharpness.

- Front camera: 16MP, delivering average selfies with fixed-focus limitations.

Daylight Photography:

The main camera captures detailed and well-exposed images, but critical observers might notice over-sharpening. Human subjects look great with accurate skin tones and good facial detail, even without the Portrait mode's bokeh effect. The 2x zoom from the main camera is usable but doesn't match dedicated zoom lenses.

Low-light Performance:

Surprisingly, the main camera shines at night, outperforming larger-sensor rivals. Images are detailed, and exposures are excellent, but white balance can be inconsistent. The ultrawide camera struggles in low light, producing soft and noisy images.

Video Capabilities:

Video recording goes up to 4K30 with the main camera, and 1080p60 is an option. The ultrawide and selfie cameras are limited to 1080p30. The P4 Power offers the efficient h.265 codec, with the option to switch to h.264. 4K videos have good quality, but the 2x zoom and ultrawide footage could be better.

Verdict:

The Realme P4 Power excels in battery life and low-light main camera performance. However, the lack of a telephoto lens and the underwhelming ultrawide camera might leave photography enthusiasts wanting more. Selfies are average, and video quality is good at 1x zoom.

The question remains: Is the P4 Power's battery might enough to overshadow its camera limitations? Share your thoughts in the comments!