Reality TV Exposés to Thrilling Dramas: 7 Must-Watch Shows This Week | Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ (2026)

Reality Check: From America’s Next Top Model Fame to Gordon Ramsay’s World—Top 7 Shows to Stream This Week

Bold opening: A portal into our era’s moral gray area of reality TV—and it’s messier than you think. But here’s where it gets controversial: some darling shows that once championed empowerment can drift into ethically gray territory, sparking questions about values, fame, and accountability.

Pick of the week

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model

A growing niche has emerged around examining the big, morally charged reality programs born in the post-millennial boom. Following last year’s Netflix deep dive into fat-shaming culture with The Biggest Loser, this new series investigates the tangled history of America’s Next Top Model. It paints a sobering portrait of a show that started as a platform for Black and LGBTQ+ empowerment but appears to have lost its ethical compass along the way. Numerous former contestants share their experiences (the Shandi Sullivan story stands out for how stark and troubling it became), and Tyra Banks herself weighs in, at times contrite, at others defensive. “You guys were demanding it,” she says, “So we kept pushing.”

Netflix, from Monday 16 February

Being Gordon Ramsay

This six-episode look at Gordon Ramsay follows him as he tries to open a new tier of culinary heaven atop 22 Bishopsgate in London. “This thing is going to take balls of steel,” Ramsay remarks. Off-screen, he shows a softer side—glimpses into family life and recollections from his council estate upbringing, plus reflections on an intense apprenticeship under Marco Pierre White. The series is a high-voltage blend of swearing, risk, and theatrical tension that will reinforce, for many, why Ramsay remains a lightning rod in the kitchen world.

Netflix, from Wednesday 18 February

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman

This true-crime documentary chronicles the tumultuous case of Sarah Jo Pender, who was imprisoned in 2002 after a murder conviction. The case mingled violence, drugs, and an illegally obtained firearm, and in 2008 Pender escaped from a maximum-security facility with help from a guard and another inmate. The film centers on the manhunt that followed, as she remained at large for four months. It’s a grim, gripping narrative that keeps you hooked while raising tough questions about justice and danger.

Netflix, from Thursday 19 February

The Night Agent

A sharp, high-stakes espionage drama that has quietly become one of Netflix’s reliable success stories. Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, a covert special agent who negotiates danger with discretion and decisive force. In its third season, he teams up with Genesis Rodriguez’s journalist Isabel, who is probing a money trail tied to darker powers. As their investigation climbs, they uncover dangerous secrets that could alter the balance of power.

Netflix, from Thursday 19 February

Strip Law

A bold, unconventional animated comedy about lawyers may sound like a hard sell, but this series finds charm in an uptight attorney who relocates to Las Vegas and discovers he’s far too dull for Sin City. Lincoln Gumb, the buttoned-up protagonist, soon lands in cases involving stunt performers and oddball clients, partnering with Sheila Flambé, a magician recruited to inject pizzazz into Gumb Legal. The voice cast, including Adam Scott and Janelle James, is a standout asset in this snappy mix of wit and whimsy.

Netflix, from Friday 20 February

Watching You

This sleek Australian thriller leans into techno-fear and surveillance paranoia, loosely inspired by JP Pomare’s The Last Guests. Lina (Aisha Dee) is engaged and then spends a night with a new partner; upon return, a clumsy twist reveals her apartment is crawling with hidden cameras. What follows is a tense unmasking of betrayals as Lina chases the truth about her stalkers. Dee delivers a compelling, convincing performance.

Disney+, from Friday 20 February

The Last Thing He Told Me

Season 2 arrives with a glossy, deliberately slow pace. Jennifer Garner returns as Hannah Hall, protecting her teenage step-daughter Bailey as her partner Owen remains on the run from danger. In this new stretch, the tension escalates as the Campano crime family closes in, and Hannah races to a plan that would challenge powerful criminals. Despite big ambitions, the momentum can feel uneven at times.

Apple TV, from Friday 20 February