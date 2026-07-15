Real Winners and Losers: AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Analysis (2026)

The Legends and Rising Stars of AEW's Double or Nothing

In the world of professional wrestling, few events capture the imagination like AEW's Double or Nothing. This year's edition, held in 2026, was no exception, with a card that showcased both legendary veterans and rising stars, all vying for their moment in the spotlight. The event was a rollercoaster of emotions, with careers made and broken in the span of a few hours.

The Return of a Legend

Let's start with a true icon of the sport, Mick Foley. At 60 years young, Foley stepped into the ring, not to wrestle, but to hype the crowd and remind us all why he's a legend. His appearance was a masterstroke by AEW, using his star power to promote the event and add a layer of nostalgia. Personally, I loved seeing Foley back in the ring, even if it was just to talk. It's a testament to his enduring appeal that he can still draw attention and excitement after all these years.

Tag Team Triumphs and Tribulations

The tag team division saw some significant developments. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, two veterans of the game, finally achieved their goal of becoming AEW Tag Team Champions. This is a feel-good story, as these two friends have been on a journey together, and their victory was a career highlight. However, this triumph came at the expense of FTR, who suffered a crushing defeat. This loss could be a turning point for the team, and it will be interesting to see how they rebound from this setback.

International Intrigue

Konosuke Takeshita's story is a fascinating one. He had the best and worst of times at Double or Nothing. On one hand, he defeated Kazuchika Okada, a wrestling legend, in a dominant performance. This win solidified Takeshita's status as a top talent. But the night also saw him betrayed by his friend and mentor, Kyle Fletcher, and now he stands alone against a formidable foe. This twist adds a compelling layer to Takeshita's character, and I can't wait to see how he navigates this new challenge.

Women's Division Upsets

In the women's division, we witnessed both triumph and disappointment. Mina Shirakawa, despite her confidence, fell short again, losing to the woman who previously injured her. This loss likely pushes her out of the world title picture for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Thekla, a relative newcomer, emerged victorious in a Fatal 4-Way match, solidifying her status as a top contender. Her rise to the top in just one year is remarkable and a testament to her talent and AEW's commitment to building new stars.

Championship Dreams and Nightmares

The championship matches were a mix of redemption and heartbreak. Jon Moxley avenged his previous losses to Kyle O'Reilly, solidifying his reign as Continental Champion. Will Ospreay, inspired by wrestling legends, defeated Samoa Joe in a dream match, moving closer to a potential main event spot at All In. However, Bandido, despite his success in ROH, couldn't capture the big win in AEW, leaving his future in the company uncertain.

The Main Event: A Tale of Two Champions

The main event featured two of AEW's biggest stars, MJF and Darby Allin. MJF, a three-time AEW World Champion, almost lost it all but managed to reclaim his title. This victory cements his status as the top man in AEW, but it's also a testament to his resilience. Darby Allin, despite the loss, proved his worth as a champion and a future main event star. His relentless title defense pace showed his dedication, and I believe he will be back on top soon.

Final Thoughts

Double or Nothing 2026 was a night of legends and rising stars, with each match telling a unique story. The event showcased the depth of AEW's roster and its ability to create compelling narratives. From Mick Foley's return to Thekla's rise and MJF's redemption, this PPV had it all. As we look ahead to All In, the future of AEW looks bright, with new stars emerging and old favorites still shining.