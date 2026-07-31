Ready or Not 2: Here I Come - Movie Review | Samara Weaving & Kathryn Newton's Deadly Game (2026)

The Unfolding Nightmare: More Than Just a Game for Grace and Faith

It seems our favorite bride-turned-survivor, Grace, played with such fierce charm by Samara Weaving, is back in the crosshairs. Honestly, after the sheer terror of her first deadly game, I would have hoped for a lifetime supply of tranquilizers and a one-way ticket to a remote island. But no, the universe, or rather the shadowy council that apparently pulls the strings of the world, has other plans. This time, it's not just about her own survival; it's about protecting her estranged sister, Faith, brought to life by the always engaging Kathryn Newton. This immediately elevates the stakes, doesn't it? It's no longer a solo act of desperate survival, but a desperate dance to keep a loved one safe, adding a layer of emotional complexity that I find far more compelling than just another round of blood sport.

The directorial duo behind this escalating chaos, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, have certainly upped the ante. They’ve taken the surprisingly successful indie darling that was the first Ready or Not and expanded its universe into something far grander, and frankly, more sinister. The introduction of a global, devil-worshipping council, complete with a patriarch played by the legendary David Cronenberg, suggests a narrative ambition that goes beyond mere gore and jump scares. Personally, I think this is a smart move; it transforms the story from a contained horror flick into the genesis of a potential franchise, hinting at a much larger, more intricate mythology.

A Familiar Face, A New Threat

What makes this sequel particularly interesting is how it leverages the established strengths of the first film while introducing new challenges. Weaving is, once again, a delightful force of nature. Her ability to convey both vulnerability and an indomitable will is what makes her so watchable. But now, she's not just fighting for her life; she's fighting with the added burden of her sister's safety. Kathryn Newton, as Faith, steps into this terrifying world with a spirit that mirrors Grace's, proving that resilience might just be a family trait. It’s this dynamic between the sisters that I believe will be the emotional anchor of the film, offering moments of genuine connection amidst the carnage.

The Nepo-Baby Hunters

The antagonists in this twisted game are, in my opinion, a stroke of genius in their own way. These are not your typical hardened killers. Instead, they are the scions of the ruling elite, the "demonic equivalent of nepo babies," as the source material aptly puts it. This commentary on inherited privilege and the entitlement it breeds is a fascinating undercurrent. They are armed, yes, but their proficiency seems questionable, making Grace and Faith’s ability to hold their own all the more believable and, dare I say, satisfying. The action sequences, particularly the one scored by Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” offer a darkly comedic brilliance that I found incredibly entertaining. It’s a perfect example of how the film can juxtapose genuine peril with absurd humor.

A Jarring Shift in Tone

However, not all is seamless in this descent into madness. What I found jarring, and perhaps a point of contention for some viewers, is the tonal inconsistency. While the film aims for a light action-comedy, there are moments, like the brutal beating of Faith by Shawn Hatosy’s character, that veer into disturbing territory. The crosscutting between this harrowing scene and a more comedic fight is, in my view, a risky choice that doesn't always land. It raises a deeper question about the boundaries of dark humor in horror and whether such stark contrasts can truly coexist without alienating the audience.

The Legal Labyrinth and Future Implications

Elijah Wood’s portrayal of the unflappable lawyer tasked with enforcing the diabolical rules is, I think, a standout addition. He brings a calm, almost bureaucratic menace to the proceedings, which is a refreshing counterpoint to the overt chaos. His presence, along with the film’s deliberate scaling back of action in the third act to accommodate a franchise-expanding twist, suggests a clear intention to build a lasting universe. This move, while perhaps disappointing for those expecting a non-stop action fest, is, from my perspective, a necessary step for long-term storytelling. It’s a gamble that, if successful, could lead to even more intricate plots and compelling character arcs.

Ultimately, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come might not possess the same shocking novelty as its predecessor, but it offers a robust continuation of the narrative. The chemistry between Weaving and Newton is undeniable, and the film delivers on its promise of gore and momentum. It’s a fun ride, and if this franchise continues to evolve, I, for one, am ready for whatever diabolical games they have in store next.