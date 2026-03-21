Reading 2100: A Historic Steam Locomotive's Journey to Restoration (2026)

Reading 2100 Passes Steam Test: A Major Milestone for Steam Restoration

The Reading Company 4-8-4 2100 has successfully completed a steam test, observed by the Federal Railroad Administration, marking a significant achievement for the American Steam Railroad Preservation Association (ASRPA). This test, which saw the engine reach its full operating steam pressure of 240 psi, is a crucial step forward in the restoration process. But here's where it gets controversial...

The ASRPA has faced criticism for its ambitious restoration project, with some questioning the financial feasibility and the potential environmental impact. Despite these concerns, the association remains committed to its mission, aiming to bring back the iconic steam locomotive. Once fully restored, the engine will be renumbered 250 and painted in the American Freedom Train livery, a nod to its historical significance.

The history of Reading 2100 is a fascinating journey. Built in 1945 by expanding an existing Baldwin 2-8-0, it served until the 1960s. In 1975, it was purchased by Ross Rowland, who restored its sister locomotive, 2101, for the American Freedom Train. 2100, however, served as a parts source. Briefly restored in the 1980s, it was then moved to Ontario and Washington State, where it operated briefly in the 2000s. In 2015, the locomotive was relocated to Ohio for restoration by the ASRPA.

The steam test was a crucial moment, and the safety valve on Reading 2100 popped off during the test, a common occurrence during such trials. Despite this, the test was a success, and the ASRPA team, including crew members from Railfan & Railroad Magazine, celebrated the achievement.

The ASRPA encourages donations to support their restoration efforts, which can be made online or by mail. As the project progresses, the association invites rail enthusiasts and the public to engage in the discussion, sharing their thoughts and opinions on this controversial yet inspiring endeavor. Will the restoration of Reading 2100 spark a new era of steam locomotives? Only time will tell. But for now, the steam test is a significant milestone, and the journey continues.