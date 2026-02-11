RCB's Record-Breaking Chase in WPL Final: Stats and Highlights (2026)

Hold onto your seats, cricket fans, because history was made in the WPL 2026 final! Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) didn't just win; they obliterated records in a chase that will be talked about for years. Let's break down this monumental achievement and explore the stats that make it so remarkable.

But here's where it gets controversial: Can we truly call this the greatest T20 chase ever, considering the conditions and the opposition? More on that later...

RCB's pursuit of 204 against Delhi Capitals (DC) wasn't just a victory; it was a statement. This target stands as the highest successful chase in WPL history, surpassing any previous record. It's also the second-highest chase in all women's T20 cricket, falling just short of the West Indies' 213 against Australia in 2023.

And this is the part most people miss: RCB's 204 is the highest total ever achieved in any T20 final, men's or women's. The previous record holder was Lahore Qalandars' 202 in the PSL 2025 final. For women's T20 finals specifically, the previous best was Highveld's 177 against West Coast in South Africa's domestic competition back in 2009.

DC, despite their consistent qualification for all four WPL finals, find themselves on the wrong side of history yet again. This is their fourth consecutive final loss, with two defeats to Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and 2025, and now two heartbreaks at the hands of RCB in 2024 and 2026.

The partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll was nothing short of extraordinary. Their 165-run stand for the second wicket is the highest partnership for any wicket in WPL history. It's also the highest partnership in a women's T20 final, surpassing Sophie Devine and Lauren Ebsary's 143-run unbeaten stand in New Zealand's domestic T20 final in 2012-13.

Mandhana's individual performance was equally impressive. Her 87 runs against DC is the highest score in a WPL playoff match, with Voll's 79 coming in as the second-highest. Previously, the highest score in a WPL playoff was 77, achieved by both Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt in last year's Eliminator. In WPL finals specifically, Harmanpreet Kaur's 66 in last year's final against DC held the record.

Mandhana's dominance extended beyond this single match. She finished WPL 2026 as the top run-scorer with 377 runs, the second-highest tally in a single WPL season. Only Sciver-Brunt's 523 runs in 2025 surpasses her.

The WPL 2026 final was a run-fest, with a total of 407 runs scored, making it the highest aggregate in a knockout match in women's T20s. It's also the third-highest aggregate in any WPL game.

RCB's batting was relentless, hitting 32 fours, the joint-most in a WPL game. DC contributed 21 fours, bringing the match total to 53, the second-highest in WPL history.

What's even more remarkable is that RCB batters hit at least one boundary in every single over of their chase. Their most economical over, the 16th bowled by Nandani Sharma, yielded only seven runs.

Mandhana's consistency is undeniable. With 1023 runs in four WPL seasons, she becomes only the fifth batter to score 1,000 or more runs in the league. She also overtakes Ellyse Perry as RCB's leading run-scorer.

Interestingly, Mandhana has been particularly destructive against DC, scoring 463 runs in just 10 innings. In contrast, she has 560 runs against all other WPL opponents combined in 25 innings, with only three fifties.

This WPL final wasn't just a game; it was a showcase of exceptional talent, record-breaking performances, and the rising tide of women's cricket.

Now, let's revisit that controversial question: Does RCB's chase deserve the title of the greatest T20 chase ever? Considering the pressure of a final, the quality of the opposition, and the sheer magnitude of the target, it's a strong contender. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!