RBA Policy Impact: 200,000 Jobs Saved in Australia (2026)

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy has been a double-edged sword, keeping the economy afloat but also sparking debates. While it has successfully maintained employment for nearly 200,000 Aussies, the question arises: at what cost? The RBA's dual mandate, aiming for both inflation control and full employment, has been both praised and criticized. But here's where it gets controversial... If the RBA had followed a more aggressive interest rate hike strategy, similar to other nations post-pandemic, the unemployment rate could have soared to 5.3%, impacting nearly 200,000 more Aussies. This is a delicate balance, as the RBA's actions have both positive and negative consequences. The central bank's decision to lift the cash rate from 0.1% to 4.35% between 2022 and 2023 was aimed at curbing post-pandemic inflation. However, this move sparked debates, as central banks in New Zealand, Canada, and England hiked rates earlier and more aggressively, peaking at 5-5.5%. The RBA's modeling suggests that a more aggressive approach could have led to higher unemployment, but it also highlights the potential for more aggressive disinflation. The debate intensifies as some, like Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson, argue for a focus solely on inflation reduction. Yet, the RBA's dual mandate approach, alongside the Federal Reserve's, ensures a balance between inflation control and employment. As the RBA Governor Michele Bullock warns, inflation pressures could persist due to global events, and the central bank must navigate this delicate balance. The question remains: is the RBA's strategy the right one, or is it time for a reevaluation? The comments section awaits your thoughts on this controversial topic.