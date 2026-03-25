Razer Raiju V3 Pro Review: A Premium Controller with a Few Surprises (2026)

Prepare to power up your gaming experience with the Razer Raiju V3 Pro! I had the pleasure of reviewing this controller, and it's an exciting addition to the gaming world. But here's the catch: it comes with a hefty price tag, so let's dive into whether it's worth every penny.

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a controller that promises an elite gaming experience, especially for PS5 players. With its sleek design and impressive features, it certainly caught my attention. However, as I delved deeper, I realized that this controller has some unique pros and cons that might make you think twice before hitting that 'buy' button.

Design and Comfort: A Premium Feel, But...

The Razer industrial design team has outdone themselves with the Raiju V3 Pro. It feels incredibly premium, from its rubberized grips to its perfectly contoured shape. The grips are top-notch, offering a comfortable and secure hold. However, despite these impressive features, I found it slightly less comfortable than its predecessor, the Wolverine V3 Pro. The symmetrical stick layout might be the culprit, causing subtle tension in your left thumb and wrist during long gaming sessions.

Weight and Build: A Heavy-Duty Controller

One of the most noticeable aspects is its weight. For a controller without haptic motors, it's surprisingly heavy. While this adds to its premium feel, it might also lead to fatigue during marathon gaming sessions, especially if you're used to lighter controllers. Razer's decision to remove haptics to improve latency and reduce distractions is intriguing, but it comes with a trade-off in terms of comfort.

Back Buttons and Controls: A Game-Changer?

The removable back paddles are a standout feature, allowing you to customize the controller to your preferences. You can swap between different paddle styles, ensuring a perfect fit for your grip and gaming style. This level of customization is a dream for serious gamers. However, the execution could be smoother. Swapping paddles requires a screwdriver, which feels a bit outdated compared to other controllers that offer tool-free adjustments.

Performance: PC vs. PS5

Here's where things get interesting. The Razer Raiju V3 Pro performs exceptionally well on PC, offering a higher polling rate and more responsive inputs. In fact, my gaming experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PC was significantly enhanced, outperforming my usual keyboard and mouse setup. However, on PS5, while it's still excellent, you're not getting the absolute peak performance that this controller is capable of. It's a subtle difference, but one that's worth noting, especially at this price point.

Haptics: A Missing Feature?

For a flagship PS5 controller, the absence of haptic feedback is a surprising omission. Razer's argument for removing haptics to reduce weight and latency is valid, but it feels like a step backward, especially when competitors like the DualSense Edge offer both premium features and immersive haptics. Given the price, it's a feature that many gamers will miss.

Battery Life and Everyday Use: A Bright Spot

One area where the Raiju V3 Pro excels is battery life. With up to 36 hours of gameplay on a single charge, you won't have to worry about constant recharging. This is a significant advantage over Sony's pads, which are known for their frequent need for charging. The controller also seamlessly integrates PlayStation-specific features, although on PC, some of these features might feel a bit redundant.

Customization and Configuration: A Mixed Bag

Customizing the Raiju V3 Pro on PC is a breeze with Razer Synapse 4. You can adjust sensitivity curves, remap buttons, and save multiple profiles. However, the lack of a dedicated PlayStation app for configuration is a notable oversight. Given the PS5's tight ecosystem, relying on a PC or mobile device for deep configuration feels like a missed opportunity.

Verdict: A Great Controller, But...

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is an exceptional controller in many ways. Its build quality, grips, and thumbsticks are top-notch. The removable back buttons are a brilliant innovation. However, for a controller that costs upwards of AU$349.95, the trade-offs are significant. The lack of haptics, the weight, and some design choices might make you question if it's the best choice for your gaming setup. While it excels in certain areas, especially for competitive PC gamers, as a pure PS5 upgrade, it might not be the automatic recommendation you'd expect at this price.

So, is the Razer Raiju V3 Pro the best choice for everyone? That's a question only you can answer. It's a powerful controller with some unique features, but it also has its quirks. I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Are you willing to give it a shot, or do you think there are better alternatives out there?