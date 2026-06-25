Raymond James Hires $2.8B Team: Financial Strategies Retirement Partners (2026)

The financial services industry is abuzz with the news that Raymond James Financial Services has successfully recruited a high-profile team from Commonwealth Financial Network. This move is a significant development, especially considering the upcoming transition period for Commonwealth advisors now affiliated with LPL Financial.

The Raymond James Advantage

Raymond James, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, has demonstrated its commitment to supporting independent advisors and fostering innovation. This strategy has proven attractive to Financial Strategies Retirement Partners (FSRP), a 12-advisor team with an impressive $2.8 billion in client assets. FSRP's decision to join Raymond James underscores the firm's ability to offer a compelling value proposition to advisors seeking long-term growth and the freedom to deliver personalized guidance to their clients.

A Strategic Recruitment Drive

The recruitment of FSRP is part of a broader strategy by Raymond James to attract top talent from Commonwealth. This move comes at a crucial time as Commonwealth advisors face a transition deadline at the end of the year. Raymond James has been proactive in its recruitment efforts, increasing spending over the past year to solidify its position as a leading destination for independent advisors.

Leadership and Experience

At the helm of FSRP is CEO and Managing Partner Shawn Monty, a veteran of the industry with over three decades of experience. Monty, along with partners Al Gilbert and Sara Kenda, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Raymond James. Gilbert, a co-founder of FSRP, has been with Commonwealth for nearly two decades, while Kenda, with over 25 years of experience, joined FSRP in 2018. This leadership team's collective experience and vision will undoubtedly contribute to Raymond James' continued success.

The Broader Landscape

While Raymond James has been particularly active in recruiting former Commonwealth advisors, it is not alone in this pursuit. Other broker/dealers, such as Arkadios Capital, Cetera, and Kestra Financial, are also actively courting these advisors. Additionally, some Commonwealth advisors have chosen to establish their own registered investment advisor (RIA) firms, such as Kintra Wealth, which has created a $4 billion platform open to other advisors.

Technology and Support

In a recent development, Merit Financial Advisors, an RIA acquirer, has announced that it will support its advisors with the Advisor360 wealth technology platform, initially created at Commonwealth. This move highlights the importance of technology and support systems in attracting and retaining top talent in the financial services industry.

Final Thoughts

The recruitment of FSRP by Raymond James is a strategic move that underscores the firm's commitment to supporting independent advisors. With its focus on innovation and long-term growth, Raymond James is well-positioned to continue attracting top talent and delivering personalized guidance to clients. As the financial services industry evolves, the ability to adapt and offer comprehensive support will be key to success. Personally, I believe that Raymond James' proactive approach sets a precedent for other firms looking to stay competitive in this dynamic landscape.