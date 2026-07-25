RAYE's BRITs Comeback: A Night to Remember (2026)

Bold headline: RAYE is back on the BRITs stage, and the excitement is building. The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard today revealed that global pop star RAYE will join this year’s performing lineup. As a record-setting figure who led the nominations in 2024, she adds another powerhouse moment to what’s shaping up to be the biggest BRITs ever, with the show moving to Co-op Live in Manchester this Saturday, February 28. Joining RAYE on stage are a bevy of exceptional talents performing throughout the ceremony and live broadcast, including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, with additional vocal contributions from HUNTR/X, Alex Warren, Mark Ronson, ROSALÍA, and SOMBR.

RAYE enters the year with two nominations: Song of the Year with Mastercard and Pop Act. A BRIT School alum, she has become one of the most influential artists of her generation, marked by a meteoric rise, landmark achievements, and global recognition. Her long-awaited independent debut album, My 21st Century Blues, made a strong impact by debuting at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. It also produced the viral, chart-topping single ‘Escapism’ featuring 070 Shake, which was the UK’s best-selling single by a British female artist in 2023.

In 2024, she made BRITs history by surpassing previous records for the most nominations in a single year and then breaking the record for most wins in one night, taking home six BRITs trophies across categories including Mastercard Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year with Mastercard, and R&B Act. This triumph cemented her place in BRITs history. Since then, RAYE’s momentum has continued with a Grammy win, a UK No. 1 single for ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’, and the announcement of her upcoming album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, signaling the next chapter of her artistic evolution. From radio to clubs to global stages, RAYE’s artistry, voice, and vision have helped redefine the modern British pop landscape. She’s now taking her acclaimed catalog and new material on a 51-date global tour titled THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC.

RAYE commented: “We are grateful to the BRIT Awards for inviting us back on their stage. My band and I are thrilled to perform. Much love from Raye.”

For the first time in its new Manchester home, Co-op Live, the BRIT Awards will be broadcast live exclusively on ITV and ITVX. Jack Whitehall, an award-winning comedian and writer, returns as host. The winners across categories will receive the iconic BRITs trophy, designed this year by Matthew Williamson, a Manchester-born designer whose piece draws inspiration from the city’s roots.

In a notable first, Sony Music spearheads a global rollout to reach audiences across platforms. The BRIT Awards will be broadcast internationally through ITV and YouTube, marking a multi-platform approach. For the first time, UK viewers can watch the show on ITV’s YouTube channel in addition to ITV1 and ITVX. International audiences can continue to tune in via The BRITs’ YouTube channel for the 13th year running.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

Leading the nominations this year are Olivia Dean and Lola Young, each with five nominations, followed closely by Sam Fender with four after his Mercury Prize win last year. Other UK artists up for awards include Lily Allen, Calvin Harris, JADE, Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Skye Newman, and Wet Leg, among others. Notably, British icons Pulp have earned their first nomination since 1996.

The show also features international representation, with Cynthia Erivo recognized for her rendition of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” and HUNTR/X’s collaboration on “Golden” with EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMi. Several international nominees appear across categories too, including Bad Bunny, Doechii, ROSALÍA, SOMBR, Chappell Roan, CMAT, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Tame Impala.

Scottish singer-songwriter Jacob Alopn has been selected as this year’s BRITs Critics’ Choice winner, with Rose Gray and SIENNA SPIRO joining him on the shortlist for the coveted accolade.

BRITs Fringe, the pre-event engagement program celebrating Manchester’s musical heritage and the city’s next generation of talent, has also been detailed.

Jack Whitehall will host the ceremony, marking his sixth stint guiding the show. He announced the news with an exclusive “Ode to Manchester” across BRITs’ social channels, humorously weaving together the city’s cobbled streets, the Curry Mile, and the area’s industrial legacy.

The trophy itself has a fresh design for 2026: amber-toned resin shaped like a honeybee atop a globe, created by Matthew Williamson, a designer with deep Manchester ties, symbolizing the global reach of British music.

Mastercard continues its long-standing headline sponsorship, and ITV remains the official broadcaster for the 34th year, with coverage across ITV, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.

These partnerships support the BRITs’ broader mission, including fundraising for the BRIT Trust, which focuses on education and wellbeing through music. The Trust backs initiatives like The BRIT School and Nordoff and Robbins Music Therapy, reinforcing the awards’ commitment to education and community impact.