Raya Martin's 'Obosen': A New Horror Thriller from the Philippines (2026)

Raya Martin, a renowned Filipino director, is making waves in the film industry with his upcoming horror thriller, 'Obosen'. This project marks a significant return to feature filmmaking for Martin, who has previously captivated audiences with his unique and thought-provoking works. The film's premise is a compelling blend of local mythology, political dynasties, and a film shoot that collapses into another reality, creating a captivating and eerie atmosphere.

What makes 'Obosen' particularly intriguing is the director's ability to weave together different elements of Filipino culture and folklore. By exploring the disappearances in a remote Philippine town, Martin delves into the complexities of local traditions and the impact of political power structures. This approach not only adds depth to the narrative but also provides a unique perspective on the human condition within the context of a specific cultural setting.

One of the most fascinating aspects of 'Obosen' is the collaboration between Rein Entertainment and Raya Martin. Rein, founded by Lino Cayetano, Shugo Praico, and Philip King, has been making waves in the industry with its commitment to bridging creative vision with global ambition. The addition of Quark Henares as a partner further strengthens Rein's position, as Henares brings a wealth of experience in the industry, having worked with Amazon MGM Studios and Globe Telecom's studio businesses.

The partnership between Rein and Martin is a testament to the power of collaboration in the film industry. By combining Rein's global reach and strategic partnerships with Martin's artistic vision and emotional depth, the project has the potential to become a defining moment for both Rein and contemporary Filipino cinema. The film's exploration of local mythology and political dynasties adds a layer of complexity that will undoubtedly captivate audiences and spark meaningful discussions.

In my opinion, 'Obosen' is a project that embodies the essence of Filipino cinema, blending cultural heritage with modern storytelling techniques. The film's ability to capture the essence of local traditions while also exploring universal themes of power, identity, and the human condition is truly remarkable. I believe that this project will not only be a success in terms of critical acclaim but also have a significant impact on the global film industry, inspiring new waves of creativity and innovation.

As the film heads to Cannes Film Festival's Producer's Network, it is clear that 'Obosen' has the potential to become a landmark project. The collaboration between Rein Entertainment and Raya Martin is a shining example of how the film industry can thrive through partnerships that foster creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange. I am excited to see how this project unfolds and the impact it will have on the global film landscape.