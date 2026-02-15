Raw Milk Warning: New Mexico Infant Death Linked to Listeria Infection (2026)

New Mexico Warns of Raw Milk's Deadly Impact on Infants, as FDA Tests Baby Formula for Botulism

In a recent development, New Mexico health officials have issued a critical warning about the dangers of raw milk consumption, especially for pregnant women and their newborns. The tragic death of an infant from Listeria infection has been linked to the mother's intake of unpasteurized milk during pregnancy.

Listeria, a bacterium that can be found in raw milk, poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, young children, and the elderly. The New Mexico Department of Health emphasizes that pasteurized milk products are essential to prevent severe Listeria infections and potential fatalities in newborns.

Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist, emphasizes the importance of pasteurization, stating, "Individuals who are pregnant should only consume pasteurized milk products to help prevent illnesses and deaths in newborns."

Raw milk, which lacks the pasteurization process, can be contaminated with harmful pathogens like Brucella, tuberculosis-causing bacteria, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, and even avian flu viruses. This highlights the potential risks associated with consuming raw dairy products.

Despite the potential dangers, raw milk has gained attention for its purported health benefits, as advocated by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, food safety experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly caution against its consumption due to the high risk of foodborne illnesses.

In a separate development, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced plans to test baby formula ingredients for botulism contamination. This decision follows the ByHeart infant formula outbreak, which affected at least 51 infants, causing severe symptoms such as feeding difficulties, lethargy, and loss of head control.

Kyle Diamantas, deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA, explains that the testing will help identify potential contamination that could lead to botulism poisoning. The outbreak, though not causing any deaths, has raised concerns about the safety of infant formula products.

These recent events underscore the importance of consumer awareness and the need for stringent food safety measures to protect vulnerable populations, especially infants and pregnant women.