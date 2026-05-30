Ravens Re-Sign Tyler Linderbaum? Latest Contract Talks & Free Agency News! (2026)

The Ravens' Offseason Dilemma: Balancing Loyalty, Ambition, and the Salary Cap

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves at a crossroads this offseason, with several key players hitting free agency and tough decisions looming. But here's where it gets controversial: can they retain their homegrown talent while still addressing critical needs and staying under the salary cap?

General Manager Eric DeCosta has made it clear that re-signing center Tyler Linderbaum is a top priority. "We strongly hope to have him back," DeCosta stated on The Inner Circle Podcast. "He's a great player for us and a great leader." However, DeCosta acknowledged that negotiations might not be straightforward. Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowler, is poised to become one of the most sought-after free agents when the tampering period begins on March 9th. His next contract could set a new benchmark for centers, potentially surpassing the $72 million deal signed by Creed Humphrey in 2024. Pro Football Focus projects a four-year, $80 million contract for Linderbaum, while Spotrac estimates a slightly lower figure of $70.9 million. And this is the part most people miss: Linderbaum's agent, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, is in a prime position. "Everybody that I've talked to seems to be in on Tyler Linderbaum," Jeremiah remarked, highlighting the intense competition for his services.

Beyond Linderbaum, the Ravens face decisions about other key contributors. Tight end Isaiah Likely, expressing his desire to "blossom" and take on a larger role, might seek opportunities elsewhere after the Ravens extended Mark Andrews. Likely, speaking on Jon Gruden's podcast, emphasized his love for Baltimore but acknowledged the business side of the game.

Is it fair for Likely to seek a starting role elsewhere, or should he remain patient and learn from Andrews?

On the defensive side, DeCosta acknowledged the need to improve their pass rush, citing the loss of Nnamdi Madubuike as a significant setback. Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, another pending free agent, expressed enthusiasm about new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's potential impact. Van Noy believes Minter's in-game adjustments and strategic acumen will be crucial in competing against top offenses.

The Ravens are also rumored to be interested in edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, recently named the best fit for the team by Bleacher Report's Alex Kay. However, Kay's projected contract of two years, $40 million seems unrealistic given Hendrickson's previous earnings and the current market for top pass rushers.

Can the Ravens afford to pursue a high-profile free agent like Hendrickson while retaining their core players?

DeCosta remains optimistic about the team's future, citing the potential benefits of a nearly all-new coaching staff. He believes the fresh perspective and innovative strategies can give the Ravens an edge in a highly competitive division.

The Ravens' offseason promises to be a fascinating balancing act, requiring strategic decision-making and potentially difficult choices. Will they prioritize retaining their homegrown talent, pursue high-profile free agents, or strike a delicate balance between the two? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the Ravens' front office has their work cut out for them. What do you think the Ravens should prioritize this offseason? Share your thoughts in the comments below!