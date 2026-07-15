The NFL off-season is a time of anticipation and speculation, and as we approach the start of training camp, it's natural to look ahead and make predictions. While some questions about the Baltimore Ravens' roster may remain unanswered until the season begins, there are a few key points that are already clear. Firstly, the Ravens will perform better at home, where they struggled last season. This is due to a more favorable schedule and the fact that they will have a healthier Lamar Jackson, who is expected to have a bounce-back season after missing four games last year. Secondly, the defense will improve, with the new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, implementing a more aggressive pass rush plan. The offensive line will also be better, with the addition of John Simpson and Vega Ioane, which will make Jackson feel more comfortable and set the tone for a more physical attack. Thirdly, the Ravens will get more sacks than last season, thanks to the addition of Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young. However, the team will face challenges at wide receiver, with multiple free agent departures and a young cast of pass catchers. Nevertheless, at least one of the inexperienced pass catchers will emerge, and Zay Flowers will likely get an extension before or during training camp. Overall, the Ravens are poised for a better season, but there are still questions to be answered and challenges to be overcome.
Ravens Predictions: 10 Things We Already Know in Early July (2026)
References
- https://www.baltimoreravens.com/news/derrick-henry-ravens-things-we-already-know-july-50-words-or-less
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