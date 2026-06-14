RAVEN's New Album: A Step Ahead in Metal Music (2026)

RAVEN, the legendary British/American metal trio, is gearing up for a new album release this summer, according to bassist and vocalist John Gallagher. The band's latest EP, 'Can't Take Away The Fire', released in February 2025, serves as a prelude to their upcoming album, which is already well-developed with a plethora of songs. Gallagher reassures fans that the album is shaping up to be a significant step forward, promising a blend of intensity, melody, and heavy, crazy elements. This sentiment is echoed in the band's plans for an extensive tour in 2027, indicating a strong focus on promoting the new material.

The band's recent health challenges have added a layer of complexity to their journey. In August 2025, John Gallagher underwent emergency brain surgery, prompting the postponement of their European tour. This event, coupled with his brother Mark Gallagher's surgeries on the ankle and knee, has created a sense of appreciation for life and health among the band members. John's recovery process has been remarkable, with him regaining his bass-playing abilities within a few weeks, a testament to his resilience and the support of his medical team.

RAVEN's influence on the metal genre cannot be overstated. As pioneers of the 'New Wave Of British Heavy Metal' in the early '80s, they played a pivotal role in introducing American audiences to the genre. Their albums 'Rock Until You Drop', 'Wiped Out', and 'All For One' are considered foundational works in speed metal and power metal, showcasing the band's ability to push boundaries while maintaining their distinct sound and stage presence.

The band's upcoming album and tour promise to be a celebration of their enduring legacy, offering fans a chance to experience the evolution of RAVEN's music and their enduring impact on the metal scene. With a blend of nostalgia and innovation, RAVEN is poised to captivate audiences and solidify their place in the history of heavy metal.