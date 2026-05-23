Rats Invade North Wales Hospital: Health Chiefs Respond to Pest Control Crisis (2026)

Rats have been spotted in a North Wales hospital, raising concerns about potential health risks and pest control measures. The incident occurred at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, where rodents were seen inside the Ivor Lewis building, a pre-operative assessment clinic. The health board has acknowledged the issue and taken action, but some local officials and residents are expressing concern over the situation. Rats carry serious diseases that can be transmitted to humans, and their presence in a hospital setting is particularly alarming. The health board has implemented pest control measures and assured the public that there is no evidence of an infestation. However, some residents and officials are calling for more action to be taken, citing the potential impact on patient care and the disturbing nature of the situation. The board's director of environment and estates, Stuart Keen, explained that the issue is a building maintenance problem that is being addressed promptly. He assured the public that there is no impact on patient care or clinical services. However, some residents and officials are still expressing concern over the situation, calling for more transparency and action from the health board. The incident has sparked a debate about the effectiveness of pest control measures in hospitals and the potential risks to patients and staff. The health board has been urged to provide more information about the situation and take steps to prevent future infestations. The controversy surrounding the incident has led to calls for more accountability and transparency in hospital pest control measures. The public is being encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions on the situation in the comments section, with many expressing concern over the potential health risks and the effectiveness of the health board's response.