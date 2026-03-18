Rassie Erasmus' Stance on Rugby Changes: A Small Town Gangster's Approach (2026)

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks head coach, has sparked a debate at the World Rugby meeting with his strong stance against changes proposed by New Zealand and Australia. The All Blacks great's 'problem' revolves around the desire to speed up the game and increase ball-in-play time, a move that has raised eyebrows among many. But here's where it gets controversial... Israel Dagg, a former All Blacks star, is perplexed by the Springboks' and Erasmus' resistance to the proposed changes. The Kiwis and their Tasman neighbors have been pushing for a more 'fan-centric' approach, which includes trial amendments to the laws of the game, such as the 20-minute red card, which has since been adopted globally. World Rugby has also made alterations, including the law preventing a scrum after a free-kick sanction. However, Erasmus and his team at World Rugby's Shape of the Game conference were resolute in their stance, with Scotty Stevenson, a Kiwi pundit and presenter, describing Erasmus as 'a small town American gangster with a posse' who stated, 'We're going to play rugby our way and we're not going to listen at all to anything you have to say'. This has led to accusations that key power brokers, led by the Antipodeans, are attempting to depower the scrum and make it more like rugby league. South Africa and France have formed an alliance to push back against Australia and New Zealand, with Dagg defending the traditional elements of the game. Scrum, rucks, mauls, and lineouts, he insists, are here to stay. 'We're taking out the dead time, the dead play, when your players are on their knees asking for a bit of water because you’re tired,' Dagg explained. 'That’s what we’re trying to get out of the game. We want more action, we want more opportunities for these players to be under fatigue, for players to come and out and play absolutely fantastic rugby, and there’s more ball in play.' The debate continues, with many questioning Erasmus' concern and the motivation behind the proposed changes. But this is the part most people miss... The real question is, what does this mean for the future of the sport? Will the traditional elements of the game be preserved, or will the sport evolve in a way that may alienate some fans? It's a thought-provoking question that invites discussion and encourages readers to voice their agreement or disagreement in the comments.
Rassie Erasmus' Stance on Rugby Changes: A Small Town Gangster's Approach (2026)
References
- https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/rugby/all-blacks/rassie-erasmus-reacts-to-scott-robertson-exit-from-all-blacks-and-how-hell-prepare-for-a-new-coach-before-rugbys-greatest-rivalry-series/PCDK6OI3ZJA2TK66QQBFVHKAPE/
- https://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/nrl-world-says-same-thing-about-reece-walsh-display-as-broncos-hammered-by-panthers/news-story/b73621df92919229a834e6d35932e715
- https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/live/cly9yz36kg7t
- https://www.planetrugby.com/news/rassie-erasmus-like-a-small-town-american-gangster-at-world-rugby-meeting-as-all-blacks-great-cant-fathom-springboks-boss-problem
- https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/articles/cvg5049z36do
- https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/articles/cdjm040x9yxo
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