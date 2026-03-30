Rasmus Dahlin's Olympic Journey: When Will He Be Back with the Sabres? (2026)

The Buffalo Sabres are eagerly awaiting the return of their star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, who is set to rejoin the team after an impressive performance at the Olympics. But here's where it gets intriguing: when exactly will he be back? The Sabres are keeping their fingers crossed for a Sunday or Monday return, but the answer may not be that straightforward. Dahlin, a 25-year-old Swedish athlete, had a stellar showing at the Milano Cortina Games, scoring one goal and five points in five games. However, his journey to the Olympics wasn't without challenges. In the quarterfinals, Sweden faced a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA, which unfortunately ended their tournament run. This isn't Dahlin's first Olympic experience; he also represented Sweden in the 2018 Games. The Sabres have been patiently waiting for their captain's return, having taken a 12-day break without him and center Tage Thompson, who is making his Olympic debut with the U.S. team. With a scheduled day off today, the Sabres will resume their practice sessions on Sunday, and their next game is set for next Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils. But will Dahlin be there? The Sabres are keeping their options open, and the answer may depend on various factors, including his recovery and the team's strategic plans. So, will Dahlin's return coincide with the Sabres' next game? Stay tuned as we unravel the mysteries of the NHL's Olympic break and the potential impact on the Sabres' lineup.

Rasmus Dahlin's Olympic Journey: When Will He Be Back with the Sabres? (2026)

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