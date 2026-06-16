Rare Sighting! Antarctic Type B Killer Whales Spotted Near Bremer Bay, Western Australia (2026)

Antarctic Orcas Make a Rare Appearance Near Western Australia's Bremer Bay

A thrilling encounter with nature unfolded as a tour group visiting Bremer Bay Canyon off Western Australia's southern coast witnessed a remarkable event. The group observed what is believed to be the first-ever sighting of Antarctic Type B killer whales in the area. This discovery is particularly significant as it marks a potential first-time interaction between two distinct ecotypes of killer whales in Australian waters.

Bremer Bay Canyon, located about 500 kilometers southeast of Perth, is a summer feeding hotspot for local killer whales. However, it is rarely visited by Antarctic killer whales, making this sighting even more extraordinary. Killer whales, or orcas, are classified into several ecotypes, each with unique behaviors, diets, and dialects, adding to the complexity of this observation.

The tour group, led by Gemma Sharp, the owner of Whale Watch Western Australia, was witnessing a thrilling hunt. A group of approximately 18 local killer whales was feasting on a beaked whale when suddenly, four distinct-looking orcas emerged from the depths, right in front of the tour group's boat.

Sharp noticed the matriarch of the local orca family, Queen, swiftly gathering her pod members close and moving away from the area. This behavior suggested that Queen was responding to the presence of the four unfamiliar orcas. Interestingly, these orcas began consuming the remaining beaked whale meal, which Queen had left behind.

The visual differences between the Antarctic Type B orcas and the local killer whales were striking. The Antarctic orcas had a dusty appearance, with grey skin covered in algae or diatoms. They also featured a bulbous melon on top of their heads and enormous eye patches, setting them apart from the local orcas.

Sharp emphasized the importance of further research and genetic testing to confirm the sighting. She noted that while the orcas appeared to be Type B, genetic analysis is necessary to determine their exact origin.

This sighting is not without precedent. In 2022, a similar encounter with a pod of Type C or Ross Sea ecotype orcas was reported at Bremer Canyon. This previous sighting adds to the intrigue, as it suggests potential mating between local and Antarctic orcas.

The implications of this brief encounter are profound. Sharp's observation provides insights into the scarring and wounds on Queen's back, suggesting that the Antarctic Type B orcas may have been responsible. John Totterdell from the Cetacean Research Centre supports this idea, explaining that Antarctic Type B orcas migrate to warmer waters for health reasons, cleaning themselves and then returning to the ice.

The timing of this sighting is particularly noteworthy. It aligns with recent research published by the CETREC team, which discussed increased admixture in local killer whales, implying recent mating between local and Antarctic orcas. This sighting serves as valuable validation of the genetic evidence previously gathered, shedding light on the complex interactions between different orca ecotypes.