Rare Cancer Patients: Faster Access to Life-Saving Trials & Breakthrough Treatments (2026)

Imagine being diagnosed with a rare cancer, only to discover that the treatments available are limited, and clinical trials—your best hope—are nearly impossible to access. This is the harsh reality for thousands of patients, but a groundbreaking shift is underway. The UK government is revolutionizing the landscape for rare cancer patients, offering a glimmer of hope where there was once despair. But here’s where it gets even more transformative: through the NHS App, patients will now have faster, streamlined access to life-changing clinical trials, potentially altering the course of their treatment and survival. And this is the part most people miss—the government is also prioritizing long-neglected rare cancers by appointing national leads and injecting £32.3 million into brain cancer research since July 2024. But is this enough to bridge the gap for those who’ve been left behind?

As part of the ambitious National Cancer Plan and the Rare Cancers Bill—championed by Dr. Scott Arthur MP—patients will soon navigate clinical trials with unprecedented ease. Initially, they’ll search for trials via a research database and request contact. Over time, the system will evolve to automatically notify patients of trials tailored to their condition, eliminating the guesswork. This expansion of the NHS App isn’t just about convenience; it’s about empowerment. From booking GP appointments to receiving real-time updates on cutting-edge treatments, the app is becoming a lifeline for those battling rare cancers. But will this digital approach truly reach every patient, or could it inadvertently widen the gap for those less tech-savvy?

The Rare Cancers Bill, designed to incentivize research and investment, aims to ensure consistent access to trials and faster progress from discovery to treatment. Over the next three years, it will also bolster the hiring of cancer experts to drive systemic change. This initiative comes on the heels of a £32.3 million boost to brain cancer research, focusing on precision medicine, tailored treatments, and nurturing the next generation of researchers. Yet, with survival rates for brain cancer lagging behind other cancers, is this funding enough to turn the tide?

Top cancer experts will be recruited to expedite trial referrals, both through the app and in-person consultations. A new national lead for rare cancers and a Speciality Lead for Rare Cancers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) will oversee efforts to simplify trial participation. By automating patient outreach and reducing reliance on chance referrals, the government aims to make trials more accessible. But how will this play out in rural or underserved areas, where access to technology and healthcare remains a challenge?

Health Secretary Wes Streeting poignantly acknowledges the pain of rare cancer patients and their families, who’ve long been sidelined by a system not designed for them. The National Cancer Plan, he asserts, is a game-changer, equipping researchers with tools and patients with hope. The government’s partnership with Cancer Research UK further underscores this commitment, with £3 million co-funding Brain Tumour Centres of Excellence to improve treatments and survival rates. But as we celebrate these advancements, are we doing enough to address the emotional and psychological toll on patients and their families?

The integration of Be Part of Research into the NHS App is another leap forward, having already connected over 100,000 people to vital studies. With a single click, rare cancer patients can now access trials that could save their lives—and countless others. Science Minister Lord Vallance emphasizes that clinical trials are the bridge between research and life-saving treatments, and these efforts will accelerate access to innovative therapies. Yet, with over 10,000 people diagnosed with brain tumours annually, are we moving fast enough?

Professor Peter Johnson of NHS England highlights the urgency of informing rare cancer patients about experimental treatments, especially when standard options fail. By simplifying trial participation, thousands more will access targeted therapies, driving research forward. Professor Lucy Chappell of the NIHR adds that improving trial access is as crucial as funding them, ensuring patients benefit from the UK’s cutting-edge science. But as we focus on medical breakthroughs, are we overlooking the human stories behind these statistics?

Take Mike Shurmer, a 65-year-old father of three, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023 and given just a year to live. Thanks to the NIHR-funded FUTURE-GB trial, Mike underwent groundbreaking surgery and now manages his condition with innovative treatments like Optune Gio. Inspired by his experience, he’s raised £12,000 for Brainstorm Charity, urging others to embrace trial opportunities. Mike’s story is a testament to the power of research, but how many others are still slipping through the cracks?

The government’s determination to dismantle barriers—geographic, temporal, and systemic—is commendable. Professor Richard Gilbertson of the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission welcomes the increased funding, calling it a lifeline in the fight against brain tumours, which disproportionately affect children and young adults. Dr. Graham Cadwallader of Cancer Research UK stresses the need for robust investment to accelerate treatments for rare cancers, which account for 24% of diagnoses in the UK and EU. But with progress often slow, how can we ensure these initiatives translate into tangible outcomes for patients?

The establishment of a Cancer Clinical Trials Accelerator through the NIHR Industry Hub promises to streamline trials, making them faster, larger, and more reliable. Dan Knowles of Brain Tumour Research applauds the government’s commitment but cautions that greater investment and simpler access are non-negotiable. As we look to the future, will these measures be enough to transform hope into reality for rare cancer patients?

Together, the Rare Cancers Bill, Cancer Clinical Trials Accelerator, strengthened partnerships, and record funding represent a seismic shift for brain cancer patients, replacing delay and fragmentation with access, coordination, and hope. The £32.3 million boost to brain cancer research, including £25.5 million for the NIHR Brain Tumour Research Consortium, is a step in the right direction. But as we celebrate these advancements, let’s not forget to ask: Are we doing everything possible to ensure no patient is left behind?

