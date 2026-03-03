Raptors SHOCK Warriors! Quickley Drops 40 in 145-127 Blowout (Jan 20, 2026) | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Toronto Raptors delivered a crushing blow to the Golden State Warriors, securing a dominant 145-127 victory on Tuesday night. But this wasn't just any win; it was a stark reminder of the Warriors' vulnerability following a devastating injury. The loss of star guard Jimmy Butler to a season-ending knee injury clearly left a gaping hole in the team's defense and overall morale.

Immanuel Quickley was the undisputed star of the show, exploding for a career-equaling 40 points while also dishing out 10 assists. He was incredibly efficient, hitting 11 of 13 shots from the field and a perfect 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. Scottie Barnes was right there with him, adding a stellar 26 points and 11 assists of his own. Together, they orchestrated a Raptors offensive onslaught that the Warriors simply couldn't contain. This performance marked the Raptors' highest-scoring game of the season, a testament to their offensive firepower. On the flip side, it was the Warriors' worst defensive showing, exposing their struggles in Butler's absence.

For the Warriors, Buddy Hield provided a spark off the bench, hitting all six of his 3-point attempts and finishing with a season-high 25 points. Stephen Curry, however, had a relatively quiet night by his standards, scoring 16 points. Draymond Green contributed six points, six rebounds, and five assists. But here's where it gets controversial... Was Curry's performance due to increased defensive pressure now that Butler is out? Or is it simply a sign of a deeper issue within the Warriors' offensive strategy?

Despite Hield's hot shooting, the Raptors maintained a comfortable lead for most of the game. Even when Hield hit a 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining to cut the lead to nine, Brandon Ingram quickly responded with a three of his own, effectively shutting down any hope of a Warriors comeback. Ingram finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The Raptors' offense was clicking on all cylinders.

With Butler sidelined, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave Jonathan Kuminga his first playing time in 17 games. Kuminga, who had previously requested a trade due to his limited role, impressed with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and five rebounds in 21 minutes. And this is the part most people miss... Kuminga's performance raises a crucial question: Will the Warriors reconsider trading him now that Butler is injured and Kuminga has proven his value? The trade deadline is fast approaching (February 5th), and the Warriors face a difficult decision. Kuminga and Kerr had a conversation last week, meaning the trade request was fresh in their minds.

Curry struggled from beyond the arc early on, missing his first five 3-point attempts before finally connecting late in the second quarter. The Warriors shot a dismal 39.6% from the field in the first half, including just 6 of 23 from 3-point range, and trailed 70-50 at halftime. The 70 points surrendered by the Warriors in the first half tied the most allowed by them in any first half this season. The Raptors, in contrast, looked confident and composed.

The loss snapped the Warriors' four-game winning streak and marked only their fifth loss in the last 17 games. A major factor in their defeat was their inability to take care of the ball. The Warriors committed 18 turnovers, which led to a whopping 34 points for the Raptors. They will need to clean up their act if they want to remain competitive without Butler.

Now, here's the big question: Can the Warriors realistically contend for a championship without Jimmy Butler? Or will this injury force them to re-evaluate their long-term plans? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Up Next:

Raptors: At Sacramento on Wednesday night to complete the road back-to-back.

Warriors: At Dallas on Thursday night.

