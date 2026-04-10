Raptors DOMINATE Bucks! Quickley's Career Night & Key Takeaways | Feb 22, 2026 Game Recap (2026)

Imagine a basketball game where a team missing its star player gets completely outplayed, leaving fans questioning their depth and resilience. That’s exactly what happened when the Toronto Raptors handed the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 122-94 defeat on February 22, 2026. But here’s where it gets interesting: the Raptors didn’t just win—they dominated, snapping the Bucks’ three-game winning streak in emphatic fashion. Led by Immanuel Quickley’s explosive 32-point performance, Toronto showcased a balanced attack that left Milwaukee scrambling. Quickley, who went 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, also dished out nine assists and grabbed three rebounds, proving he’s more than just a scorer. Brandon Ingram chipped in with 22 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 19, further highlighting the Raptors’ depth. And this is the part most people miss: Toronto achieved this victory without Scottie Barnes, who was absent for personal reasons, making the win even more impressive.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. each scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Toronto’s relentless offense. Cam Thomas contributed 15 points off the bench, but the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo—sidelined for his 11th straight game with a calf strain—was glaringly evident. Here’s the controversial part: Milwaukee’s record without Giannis this season is a concerning 9-16, compared to 15-15 with him. Does this mean the Bucks are a one-man team? Or is there more to the story? Myles Turner, returning from injury, scored 14 points, but his presence wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The game’s turning point came in the third quarter. After the Bucks trimmed Toronto’s halftime lead to 62-59 with an 8-0 run, the Raptors responded with a 10-0 burst of their own, effectively ending any hopes of a Milwaukee comeback. By the final minutes, Toronto’s lead ballooned to 31 points, capped off by Trayce Jackson-Davis’s thunderous dunk that made it 120-89. But here’s the question: Is this Raptors team a legitimate contender, or was this just a one-off performance against a Giannis-less Bucks squad? And for Milwaukee, how much longer can they rely on their star player to carry the load?

Looking ahead, the Raptors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, while the Bucks welcome the Miami Heat. Both teams will look to bounce back, but this game has left plenty to ponder. What do you think? Are the Raptors a force to be reckoned with, or is this just a blip for the Bucks? Let us know in the comments!