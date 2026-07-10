Ranvir Singh Under Fire: ITV GMB Bias & Robert Jenrick Defection Controversy (2026)

Hold onto your seats, because the drama unfolding on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) has just taken a controversial turn, and it’s all centered around Ranvir Singh. Is she crossing the line from journalism to activism? Let’s dive into the heated debate sparked by her handling of Robert Jenrick’s defection from the Conservative Party to Reform UK. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some viewers are applauding her bold questioning, others are accusing her of blatant bias. And this is the part most people miss—the fine line between holding politicians accountable and letting personal opinions overshadow the narrative.

Ranvir Singh, co-host of ITV’s weekday morning show, has found herself at the center of a 'bias' storm following her on-air discussions about Robert Jenrick’s high-profile exit from the Conservative Party. The saga began when Tory leader Kemi Badenoch sacked Jenrick after uncovering 'irrefutable' evidence of his plans to defect to Reform UK. While the political fallout was already explosive, Singh’s approach to the story has ignited a firestorm of its own.

During Friday’s episode, Singh and her co-host, Kate Garraway, interviewed Nick Timothy, the newly appointed Shadow Justice Secretary. The conversation quickly turned tense as Singh repeatedly interrupted Timothy, challenging his views on the Conservative Party’s recent history and Badenoch’s handling of Jenrick’s defection. One particularly heated moment came when Singh questioned Timothy’s support for Jenrick during the leadership election, pointing out Jenrick’s sharp criticism of the party’s failures under previous leadership.

But is Singh’s assertive style a necessary check on political spin, or does it veer into bias? Viewers are sharply divided. Some argue that her relentless questioning is exactly what’s needed to hold politicians accountable. Others, however, feel she’s gone too far, with one viewer tweeting, '@GMB why can’t the presenters be more objective. Ranvir is so anti-Reform.' Another viewer sarcastically remarked, 'Feel it’s a bit rich of Ranvir Singh to comment on Jenrick's defection when it’s clear her ambition is to dominate the conversation.'

The controversy isn’t limited to Timothy’s interview. Singh’s exchanges with other guests, including Caroline Flint and Salma Shah, also drew criticism for what some perceived as a lack of balance. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints about her 'constant interruptions' and 'rudeness,' with one viewer declaring, 'Sick and fed up of presenters interrupting politicians answering the questions they asked.'

Yet, not everyone is slamming Singh. Some viewers have praised her for her tenacity and willingness to challenge the status quo. One X user chimed in, 'Really enjoying Ranvir and Kate together #GMB,' highlighting the polarizing nature of her on-air presence.

So, where do you stand? Is Ranvir Singh a fearless journalist pushing for accountability, or is she letting her personal views cloud her professional judgment? And more importantly, how should journalists navigate the delicate balance between questioning authority and maintaining objectivity? Let’s keep the conversation going—share your thoughts in the comments below!