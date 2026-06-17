Ranking Every Starter in the Men's Final Four 2026 | NCAA Basketball (2026)

In the thrilling world of college basketball, the men's Final Four is upon us, and ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf have ranked the 20 starters who will take the court in Indianapolis. With a mix of veterans and freshmen, the rankings showcase the depth and talent of the country's top players. Among the standout performers are Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, a first-team All-American and best transfer in the country, and Illinois' Keaton Wagler, a 6-foot-5 guard with the ability to score in traffic. UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. and Brayden Burries of Arizona also shine, with Reed's dominant performance in the NCAA tournament and Burries' steady and consistent play. Arizona's Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley, along with UConn's Alex Karaban and Silas Demary Jr., round out the top 10. The rankings are a testament to the depth and talent of college basketball, with a mix of experienced veterans and promising freshmen ready to make their mark in the Final Four. As the tournament unfolds, these players will be key to determining who will emerge as champions.