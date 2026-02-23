Raniel Rodriguez: Cardinals Top 3 Prospect + Risers & Fallers! (2026)

Table of Contents
Comparable Player Corner Tanner Franklin, 22 - RHP (72nd overall) Ryan Mitchell, 19 - OF (55th overall) New Adds Tekoah Roby, 24 - RHP Deniel Ortiz, 21 - 1B/3B Poll References

Raniel Rodriguez is your #3 prospect. I didn’t realize how defined the top 3 in the Cardinals system would be. After the votes, it was clear that JJ Wetherholt was the favorite for #1 and Liam Doyle for #2. I didn’t think about #3, but Raniel Rodriguez was a close third. It’s strange that the first three votes were so unanimous, the first time I’ve seen that. I imagine it won’t happen again. I’m not sure if anyone is a favorite. There are eight players listed by Fangraphs and another not on that list in Baseball America’s top 100. This means there are five legitimate candidates for the 4th best prospect. Let the games begin.

Comparable Player Corner

I’m bringing this feature back. Instead of predicting the future, I’ll let you decide. I need to add a 2025 draft prospect, and I’m not sure who to add first.

Tanner Franklin, 22 - RHP (72nd overall)

Scouting: 65/65 Fastball, 40/50 Cutter, 30/40 Command

Tanner Franklin is a reliever out of college, but the Cardinals are trying to convert him to a starter. He has a fantastic fastball, but it’s a project. He’s not likely to start, but his fastball gives him a strong chance to be a good reliever.

Ryan Mitchell, 19 - OF (55th overall)

Scouting (Pipeline): /60 Hit, /50 Power, /55 Run, /50 Arm, /50 Fielding

Ryan Mitchell has not yet made his pro debut, but his potential suggests an all-around good player. He was drafted as a shortstop but is now a center fielder.

New Adds

I’ll add two players for the next three weeks, reaching 10 people on the ballot. I’ll add one player who was on last year’s list and another who is a complete unknown.

Tekoah Roby, 24 - RHP

Tekoah Roby had a good 2025, but Tommy John surgery might affect his progress. When he pitched, he was great.

Deniel Ortiz, 21 - 1B/3B

Deniel Ortiz was a complete unknown last year, drafted in the 16th round. He had a strong season at 20, unusual for a late-round pick. He’s a young, promising player.

Poll

Vote on the 4th best prospect in the Cardinals’ system.

[strawpoll.com/w4nWWO3zdnA]

