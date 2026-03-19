Rangers vs Ludogorets: Lineup, Team News & Predictions | UEFA Europa League (2026)

The stakes are high, and the team lineup is shifting — but here’s where it gets controversial… In a bold move ahead of tonight’s UEFA Europa League encounter, Danny Röhl has announced significant changes to his Rangers squad for their crucial match against Ludogorets at Ibrox Stadium. These alterations could either spark renewed confidence or raise questions among fans and critics alike.

From the squad that secured victory in the recent Scottish Cup just six days ago, seven key players have been brought back into the starting eleven. Notably, Jack Butland will assume the goalkeeper position, replacing Liam Kelly, and will serve as the team captain for the evening — a decision that speaks volumes about the trust placed in him. Alongside him in defense, you’ll see familiar faces: Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, and Jayden Meghoma, forming a backline tasked with safeguarding the net.

In midfield, Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande will be anchoring the team, providing stability and control in the middle of the park. Thelo Aasgaard, who has been in exceptional scoring form lately, occupies an advanced role, likely to threaten Ludogorets’ defense with his offensive driving.

Leading the attack will be Youssef Chermiti, supported forward by Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore, aiming to capitalize on scoring opportunities and maintain pressure on the opposition.

On the bench, the squad includes familiar names such as Liam Kelly, Kieran Wright, James Tavernier, Joe Rothwell, Findlay Curtis, Oliver Antman, Bojan Miovski, and Danilo. Additionally, the club has ensured a strong presence of youth talent, with Calum Adamson, Josh Gentles, and Lewis Stewart from the Under-19 squad also available as substitutes.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm, and fans who are members of RangersTV can listen to live audio commentary, bringing them right into the heart of the action from the comfort of their homes.

The starting XI is as follows: Butland, Aarons, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti.

And the substitutes include Kelly, Wright, Tavernier, Rothwell, Curtis, Antman, Miovski, Danilo, along with youth players Adamson, Gentles, and Stewart.

But here’s where it gets controversial: some supporters might question the decision to bench certain regular starters or rotate the squad so heavily for a European fixture. Does this reinvigoration signal a strategic shift, or could it risk disrupting team chemistry?

For those interested in making their matchday experience even more memorable, Rangers offer VIP hospitality packages that blend passion, excitement, and luxury, giving fans access to exclusive suites and tailored experiences.

Members can also enjoy special events, discounts at Edmiston House, the Rangers Museum, and stadium tours, making it easier than ever to stay connected with the club. Curious visitors can explore the magic of Ibrox Stadium firsthand through their comprehensive ‘access all areas’ tours.

What’s your take on these team changes? Do you believe this strategic overhaul will pay off on the pitch, or do you think consistency is key in European competitions? Drop your opinions in the comments — let's get the discussion going!