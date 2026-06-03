Rangers Transfer News: Dan Neil to Replace Connor Barron? | Premier League to Scottish Premiership (2026)

A crucial transfer race is heating up in the world of football, and it's one that could have a significant impact on the Scottish Premiership title race. Glasgow Rangers, a powerhouse in Scottish football, are on the hunt for a perfect replacement for their injured midfielder, Connor Barron.

Published on January 25, 2026, this story reveals the latest developments in Rangers' pursuit of a top talent to bolster their midfield. With an experienced football writer, Daniel, at the helm, we delve into the intricacies of this transfer saga.

Daniel's journey as a football writer and editor is an impressive one. Starting as a volunteer at Fresh Press, he played a pivotal role in building the Read brand. His dedication led to a part-time role, which eventually evolved into a full-time position, showcasing his passion and expertise in the field.

After Fresh Press, Daniel's career took him to Anfield Watch, where he conducted interviews with notable figures like Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and former Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa. His work also included transcribing interviews with the renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, adding a layer of depth to his experience.

Since the summer of 2021, Daniel has been associated with Snack Media and Football FanCast, contributing as a writer and editor on a freelance and full-time basis. His expertise and passion for the game are evident in his work.

But here's where it gets personal: Daniel is also a big Norwich City fan and a season ticket holder. His knowledge of the club has led to collaborations with BBC Norfolk and DAZN, where he provided research for commentary. He's even been featured in local papers across the country, including the Coventry Telegraph and the Liverpool Echo, for his insights on Norwich-related content.

Now, let's dive into the heart of the matter. Glasgow Rangers suffered a significant setback earlier this month when their central midfielder, Connor Barron, sustained a knee injury during their 2-0 victory over Aberdeen. The Scotland international was ruled out for an extended period, with manager Danny Rohl estimating his return between March and April.

This injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Light Blues. Barron has started 13 of his 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term, and his absence leaves a void in the team's midfield.

Rangers have already made a move to strengthen their midfield by signing Tochi Chukwuani from Sturm Graz. However, Chukwuani's profile doesn't quite match Barron's, leaving Rangers in need of a more like-for-like replacement.

And this is where the story takes an intriguing turn. According to The Star, a Sheffield-based publication, Rangers have gained an edge over Sheffield United in the race to sign Sunderland's central midfielder, Dan Neil, during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Neil is a key target for Sheffield United this month, but Rangers have managed to 'steal a march' on their rivals. Journalist Alan Nixon, in his Patreon post, adds that Rangers' financial might gives them an advantage over English teams interested in signing Neil.

However, there's a twist. Nixon reveals that Neil is prepared to wait until the summer to make a move, allowing him to leave Sunderland as a free agent at the end of his contract. This could mean that Rangers will have to act fast if they want to secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Why is Rangers' pursuit of Dan Neil so crucial? With Barron potentially out for over two months, and with Celtic and Hearts breathing down their necks in the title race, the Light Blues need an immediate replacement. And in terms of like-for-like replacements, Dan Neil seems like the perfect fit.

Neil's playing time in the Premier League this season has been limited, making it challenging to assess his performances fully. However, his 44 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland during the 2024/25 campaign showcase his abilities.

In those 44 matches, Neil proved himself to be a combative and impressive midfielder. His statistics, as seen in the table below, are remarkably similar to Barron's, making him an ideal candidate to fill Barron's shoes.

| Statistic | Barron (25/26) | Neil (24/25) |

| --- | --- | --- |

| Games | 19 | 44 |

| Tackles per game | 2.0 | 1.8 |

| Interceptions per game | 0.8 | 1.1 |

| Clearances per game | 1.1 | 1.4 |

| Duels won per game | 3.8 | 4.8 |

| Ground duel success rate | 54% | 51% |

| Aerial duel success rate | 44% | 49% |

Neil's attributes align perfectly with what Barron has offered Rangers. He has the potential to disrupt play, win duels, and regain possession for the Light Blues. And it's not just about the short term. At 24 years old, Neil has room to grow and develop, making him an excellent long-term investment for Rangers.

In conclusion, Rangers' pursuit of Dan Neil is not just about finding a temporary replacement for Barron. It's about securing a talented midfielder who can contribute immediately and grow with the team in the years to come. With the title race heating up, every move counts, and Rangers seem determined to make the right ones.

What do you think? Should Rangers push for a deal with Sunderland to sign Neil now, or is waiting until the summer a better strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!