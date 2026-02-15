Rangers' Rising Stars: Walcott and Scarborough Make BA's Top 100 (2026)

Baseball fans, prepare to be amazed! The Baseball America (BA) top 100 list has dropped, and it's causing quite a stir in the Rangers community.

Two players from the Rangers have made it into the prestigious top 100, and this is no ordinary feat. It's time to celebrate the talent within the organization!

Let's start with the expected entry: Sebastian Walcott, a name that needs no introduction. Walcott's inclusion was a certainty, but his ranking at #16 might spark some debate. Sandwiched between two talented pitchers, he's in good company. But here's where it gets interesting: could he have cracked the top 10?

Now, for the surprise entry—Caden Scarborough, the right-handed pitcher, comes in at a solid #65. Drafted in the 6th round in 2023, Scarborough signed for a substantial bonus. And his performance in 2025 was nothing short of remarkable. With a 2.45 ERA across 88 innings, he dominated the low-A league and even showed his prowess in high-A and the playoffs.

Scarborough's season got better as it progressed, with an impressive streak of 12 appearances, allowing only six earned runs. He finished strong, not giving up a single earned run in his final five regular-season games. His strikeout numbers were equally impressive, fanning over 114 batters while maintaining excellent control.

As Scarborough approaches his 21st birthday, the question arises: will he start the season at high-A? If the BA ranking is any indication, we might see him in Frisco sooner than we think. And with a 70-grade fastball, he's a force to be reckoned with.

And this is the part most fans love: witnessing the rise of young talent. But what do you think? Are these rankings justified, or is there room for debate? Share your thoughts on these promising Rangers players and their potential impact on the team's future!