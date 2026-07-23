The excitement surrounding Andreas Skov Olsen's arrival at Rangers has brought a much-needed smile to the faces of the club's fans. It's a stark contrast to the despair and disappointment they've endured for over a decade.

Brian Laudrup, a Rangers legend, knows this pain all too well. He describes the agony of watching his beloved club struggle for titles as having his heart in his stomach. But now, with a new manager and promising signings, there's a sense of optimism and hope.

Laudrup, who scored the goal that secured Rangers' famous 9-in-a-row achievement, has been impressed by the work of Danny Rohl, the current boss. And a personal conversation with Skov Olsen, the club's latest acquisition, has further fueled his enthusiasm.

"I've seen Andreas grow as a player over the years, especially with the national team. He's an old-school winger, a rare breed these days. He has the ability to take on defenders and create chances. Rangers fans will love his style of play."

Skov Olsen's signing has sparked comparisons to Laudrup's own journey. When Walter Smith brought Laudrup to Glasgow, he was going through a tough time in Serie A. Similarly, Skov Olsen has found a fresh start at Rangers after a challenging period in the Bundesliga.

"The circumstances are similar. I wanted to bring a smile back to the fans' faces, and I think Andreas feels the same. He's eager to prove himself and make an impact."

Laudrup believes Skov Olsen has the potential to be a game-changer for Rangers. He emphasizes the need for patience, as the player adjusts to his new surroundings.

"Rangers fans should be excited about what Andreas can bring to the team. He's got that special something that can make a difference. He's unpredictable, creative, and can take on players. We've seen players like that at Ibrox before, but it's been a while."

The question remains, can Skov Olsen lead Rangers to the title? Laudrup believes it's a tall order for any new player, but with time and the right support, he could be a key figure in their success.

"It's unfair to put all the pressure on Andreas. He's a talented player, but he needs time to settle in. Once he does, and his teammates understand his abilities, I think he'll have a huge impact on the team's attacking play."

As Rangers continue their journey, Laudrup's hope is that the club can return to its former glory, and his heart can find peace once more.