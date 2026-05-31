Rangers Reinforce Rotation with Jordan Montgomery's Return (2026)

The Rangers' Risky Move: A Second Chance for Jordan Montgomery?

In a surprising turn of events, the Texas Rangers are set to welcome back Jordan Montgomery, a familiar face with a story that's sure to spark debate. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Montgomery, represented by Wasserman, has agreed to a one-year MLB deal worth $1.25MM, with potential performance bonuses. But here's where it gets controversial: Montgomery, 33, hasn't pitched a single inning since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025.

And this is the part most people miss: pitching injuries are rampant in the league, and the Rangers' rotation is no exception. With a projected starting five of Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, and Jack Leiter, the fifth spot is up for grabs between Jacob Latz and Kumar Rocker. Montgomery, once a World Series hero, is expected to join the rotation later in the season, but his performance and impact remain uncertain.

Montgomery's journey has been a rollercoaster. After a stretch of impressive seasons with the Rangers, Cardinals, and Yankees, he hit free agency with high expectations. However, he became part of the infamous 'Boras Four,' along with Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman, who all signed late and underwhelming deals. Montgomery's subsequent struggles with the Diamondbacks and his acrimonious relationship with the team led to a trade to the Brewers, where he never pitched.

So, why are the Rangers taking a chance on him now? Is it a vote of confidence in Montgomery's ability to regain his form, or a low-risk, high-reward move? With a small base salary, the Rangers have left room for performance-based incentives.

The decision to sign Montgomery over other available options suggests the Rangers are content with their current rotation depth and don't feel the need to rush in more competition. But with pitching injuries an ever-present concern, will Montgomery's return be enough to stabilize the rotation?

What do you think? Is this a smart move by the Rangers, or a risky gamble? Let us know in the comments!